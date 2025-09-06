Her Ex-Husband Borrowed Money From Her Stepdad But Didn’t Bother To Pay Him Back, So This Woman’s Mom Filed A Lawsuit Against Him

Some divorces come with unfinished business.

AITA for not telling my STBX husband that my mother want to get her money back? A year ago, I separated from my husband. We share a 14-year-old daughter who stays with me every weekend and on holidays. The arrangement was based on him living closer to her school. Our daughter is doing well emotionally, socially, and in school, and her bond with both of us has improved.

This woman and her ex-husband grew apart over the years.

My relationship with my husband began due to a pregnancy at 17. Over the years, we grew into very different people with conflicting values, lifestyles, and political views. I eventually felt I couldn’t keep giving more than I was receiving.

Her ex borrowed some money from her stepdad when they were still together.

During our relationship, he borrowed $50,000 from my stepdad (not legally) for his business. He had a signed agreement to repay it in 3 years. It’s now been 7. My stepdad never pressured him, but expected occasional updates. Instead, my husband distanced himself from family, avoided events, and gave no information.

Her stepdad passed away, leaving his estate to his wife and daughter from a previous marriage.

After our breakup, I moved in with my mum to help care for my stepdad. Sadly, he passed away later that year. My mum and his daughter (from a previous marriage) handled the estate which included the unpaid loan.

Her mother filed a lawsuit against her ex’s company.

The lawyer advised filing a lawsuit against the company (not my husband’s personally) with an option for settlement, just before the agreement expired.

I wasn’t involved in filing and didn’t want to be. The company received the letter yesterday.

Her ex was infuriated.

Today, I got a call from my ex. It was full of abusive words, like wishing cancer on my mum and calling her names. He accused her of going behind his back though he never gave updates or stayed in touch.

He said he will make her life a living hell.

During our breakup, he even threatened to off himself. Now, he says he’ll make my life hell. I left with nothing, not a penny. I just want peace. I understand both sides, but I’m stuck in the middle and bearing all the blame. AITA?

I can see why he’s her ex. He sounds horrible.

Just because you decided to forget your responsibilities doesn’t mean they don’t exist.

