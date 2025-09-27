Her Friend Is Facetiming Her New Boyfriend Five Times A Day, And She Think It’s Rude To Be On The Phone So Much While She’s Visiting

Technology is a wonderful thing when balanced with other parts of life, but when things become unbalanced… things can get tricky.

Check out this story to see what happens to a friendship when someone starts using it excessively.

WIBTA if I asked my best friend to not facetime her boyfriend while we’re together? I (25F) have been friends with “Amanda” (26F) for many years. I recently had to move across the country for work, so I don’t get to see her as often. A couple weeks ago, I flew back so I could see her and some of my other friends in the state. I’m currently staying in Amanda’s apartment, which is very kind of her, but the problem is Amanda facetimes her boyfriend about five times a day.

It’s puppy love, apparently.

They recently got together, so I understand that they would want to talk more frequently, but this honestly hurts my feelings when she talks to him while I’m with her. He’s a very nice guy, and I feel guilty for having these feelings. I just feel like it might be rude to be on the phone with someone while hanging out with someone else?

Here’s where it gets complicated…

The problem is that I’m staying with Amanda while I’m here, so I would never ask her to not facetime him at all while I’m here. I just feel left out when she’s always on the phone with him while we do things. Amanda also facetimes her boyfriend when we’re hanging out with other friends.

Now the friendship gets tested.

WIBTA if I asked her to facetime him less frequently?

I don’t want to be a bad friend, and I am genuinely happy for her.

I just hate feeling like an afterthought or a lesser priority.

Five times a days does seem excessive, if that’s truly the case then something needs to change. Let’s find out what commenters suggest.

A friendship is built on quality time together and a sense of feeling connected.

If that’s disrupted enough by facetiming someone else, then the friendship will deteriorate, no matter if it’s a boyfriend or family or something important.

Remember, sisters before misters!

