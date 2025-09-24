Her Friend Is Incredibly Impatient At Restaurants, But Now That She’s Called Her Out, It’s Become a Big Fight

Few common feelings are worse than just being hangry.

AITA for getting upset at my friend for always complaining at restaurants So this isn’t a huge deal, but I (23F) kind of lost it on one of my best friends (also 23F) this morning for constantly complaining every time we go to a restaurant.

I’ve known her for about 5 years, and literally every time we go to a restaurant she complains about waiting. The thing is – we have very rarely had to wait an unreasonable amount of time. If the server isn’t at our table in 0.3 seconds she’ll say “oh my god what the **** is taking so long?” or “where the **** is our server at??” or “why is our food taking so long?” when it’s only been a few minutes. In the last 5 years I can only think of maybe one situation where the complaints were warranted. She has never really been rude to a server besides maybe not saying “thank you.”

It’s usually at least one comment at every restaurant we go to (we used to live together and eat out together very frequently). Today we went to breakfast and sat down and she says her usual “where is the server we have been waiting forever” when we have literally been there for a few minutes tops. I kinda got mad at her and said “you always do this at every restaurant we go to and you need to relax.

We’ve hardly been waiting. They’re doing the best they can.” And she kinda yelled at me and told me to calm down because “it’s not that big of a ******* deal.”

Maybe I shouldn’t have said something…idk. I just got fed up. So AITA for finally saying something to her?

