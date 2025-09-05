Her Friend Wants Her To Pay For Bills From Years Ago, But She Won’t Do It Without Proof And Receipts

Show me the receipts!

AITA for refusing to pay an ex-friend bills from living in her apartment? “This story involves me (42F, then 38) and a friend (35F). In October 2020, during the pandemic, I was overseas, separating from my abusive husband. A friend I’d known for about a year was struggling financially, so I took over her apartment for €1100/month—helping her while escaping my marriage, and she moved in with a friend. What was supposed to be a month turned into a year, and the separation became a divorce. She agreed I could stay until she wanted the apartment back. We had no lease, and I didn’t register the address.

Despite paying early, I got notices about bounced rent and unpaid utilities. I assumed €1100 covered everything and even offered to switch utilities to my name. Meanwhile, I helped her: got her a well-paying teaching job, and helped her with food and other support. Eventually, she moved to another apartment. I helped her pack (no one else would), and gave her €500 for what I assumed were expenses. She was high and never acknowledged it. We then moved again, her back to her apartment, me to a new place. I spent the next year chasing her for bills so I could settle, always asking for receipts. No response.

During this time, I also discovered that my belongings in her basement had been purged of two Chanel scarves, a Dior purse, and jewelry. I was furious. I had also invested in her apartment: cleaned it, fixed the stove (€250), replaced the fridge compressor (€450), did grout repairs, bought sheets, furniture, etc. Easily over €1200, which I never asked to be reimbursed for. Our friendship fell apart (over other things), and we didn’t speak for two more years. Then I reached out for a friend needing a job—and suddenly, she asked me for over €1000 in back bills.

I asked for receipts. She said she couldn’t provide them and told me to “figure it out.” I explained my divorce is ongoing (five years now), and I don’t have full access to my finances. I offered to ask my dad, but he refused without documentation. She snapped and claimed I was being difficult. I lost it. I told her it’s not my job to fix her problems. We hadn’t spoken in years. I used to serve her in our friendship, but I wasn’t that person anymore, told her to email me the receipts and I’d pay them, and blocked her.

Now I work in tech, make six figures, speak globally, and have an amazing partner. I could pay her. But she refuses to show receipts, and three years have passed, so even legally, she’s out of time. It’s principle now. All it would take is a few clicks to retrieve the bills. She won’t. Meanwhile, she’s…stagnant. I do feel guilt. She tolerated my breakdowns during a really dark time. I wasn’t easy. I was coming to terms with an abusive marriage, leaving it in a pandemic, in a foreign country, and a really dumb choice of sleeping with a trash bag of a mutual friend. But looking back, I don’t think it was real friendship. AITA for refusing to pay her without receipts, even though she likely needs the money more than I do?”

