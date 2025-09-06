Her Friend’s Dog Destroyed Her Charger, But After She Bought A New One, Her Friend Asked For A Favor

A good pet owner is accountable for their dog’s behavior.

Imagine being at a friend’s house when the friend’s pet destroys your phone charger. Would you want your friend to buy a new one for you, or would you buy a new one yourself?

This woman was in this exact situation.

Her friend apologized and admitted it had happened before.

She ended up buying a new charger, but then her friend told her to return it.

Check out the full story below to find out more.

AITA for not replacing a friend’s charger after her dog chewed mine? Last week, I brought my phone charger over to my friend’s place while I was staying the night. We’re both in our mid-twenties, and she has a small dog who’s usually pretty calm. I left my charger plugged in near the couch while we were watching TV. When I got up in the morning, the cord was chewed in half and barely hanging together.

This woman’s friend apologized for what her dog did.

I told her and she apologized. She admitted her dog had done it before with her boyfriend’s headphones. She said she felt bad and offered me one of her old chargers that she doesn’t use anymore. It didn’t work, so I had to go out and buy a new one later that day.

Her friend texted her, asking if they can share a two-pack charger.

A couple days ago, she texted me saying her own charger broke. She asked if I could return the one I bought and get a two-pack so we could both have one since I was already replacing mine. I told her I wasn’t really comfortable doing that since I paid for mine, and her dog was the one who chewed it.

Now, she’s torn between giving in to her friend or sticking to her decision.

She replied saying I was being weirdly stingy over a charger and that I should’ve just taken better care of my stuff. Now, I feel kinda torn because it’s not a huge amount of money, but it still feels unfair. I didn’t ask for my stuff to get ruined and I already let it go without asking her to pay. AITA for not buying her a new one, too?

Why should she buy her friend a new charger? Her friend can buy her own.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Give her back the charger that doesn’t work, says this person.

Here’s a perfect response to the friend.

Short and straightforward.

Finally, this person thinks she owes OP a charger.

It’s not about the cost, but the accountability.

