Her Future Sister-In-Law Has Shown Her Enormous Disrespect, But When That Got Her Uninvited From the Wedding, It Really Hit the Fan

Being protective of your sibling is all well and good.

That is, unless your “protection” is really just an ugly bigotry disguised as standards.

You’ll see what I mean as you read on.

AITA For letting my fiance un-invite his sister to our wedding I 25(F) met my now fiance(26M) five years ago and we started dating really quick, a year into our relationship we met each other’s families, my family loves him because of how he treats me, he’s honestly the most wonderful guy. His family also likes me, the only person I’ve really had problems with is his older sister(29)

See ever since I’ve met his family his sister has always had a problem with my weight, I’ve always been on the bigger side and for the longest time, it took a really long time to gain some self-confidence. So meeting his family his sister has always made some remarks about how I should do something about my weight, even going as far as to directly tell I’m too ugly and fat for her brother that she doesn’t know why he would settle for less. My fiance never heard any of these things because 1) She’s always been good at hiding her disgust of me from him and 2) I never told him because I didn’t want to cause trouble between them, he adores his sister.

Well we’re getting married in 3 months and 2 weeks ago I finally found my dream dress. I went to my fitting with my mother, future mother in law and sister in law and as I, my mother and mother in law were gushing at how perfect the dress was for me sister was looking at me with what can only be described as disgust. Then she went on a long rant about how I would of course settle for less because nothing good would actually fit me, she went on to detail everything that was wrong with me and how I looked and even with both my mom and hers trying to stop her she did not stop only got worse with her little crash out. It got to a point where I had to stop everything and just leave. Before I even got home my mother had already called my fiance and told him what happened so understandably he was furious, he sat me down and asked me about it. For the first time in four years I told him everything, we ended up spending the rest of the day crying with him profusely apologizing for never noticing and he promised to fix it.

What I didn’t expect was him waking up the next morning and deciding to un-invite his sister to our wedding, his exact words were “A wedding is a celebration of love between the bride and groom and the people who go, go to celebrate them” he said that since she clearly cannot be happy for us, she can save both her time and money and just not go and that was it. I didn’t expect it and when I asked him why he would do that he told me that yes he loves his sister will continue to do so but he will not compromise my day and my happiness just because his sister is small minded. I had no problem with that, his family however have all called me to apologize on her behalf and ask him to reconsider, at first I refused but now after his mother called me to tell me that I’m being a selfish witch and I’m already tearing her family apart.

