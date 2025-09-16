Her Husband Got Sick All Over The Bathroom And Expected Her To Clean Up, But She Told Him She Won’t Do It Anymore

Isn’t it insane when people refuse to clean up after themselves and expect others to do it?

This woman shares how her husband vomited and expected her to clean everything up.

Check out the full story.

AITAH for refusing to clean up my fiancés vomit without his help? Last night, my fiancé vomited in his bathroom. I don’t know if it was from drinking, the heat, or a stomach bug, but he missed the toilet.

Things get worse!

He texted me while I was getting our LO ready for bed saying he’d vomited and needed help. About two hours later(after feeding the dogs and trying to get our 10mo to sleep) I went to our bedroom. He immediately told me he vomited and needed me to clean it up.

That’s GROSS!

I said I’d help disinfect after he cleaned the chunky part, but it would have to wait until morning because I needed to go back to the baby who was already screaming again… He didn’t respond and I left. This morning, while making his coffee, he asked again if I could clean his bathroom. I asked if he’d done what I requested. He said no and that he wasn’t going to.

He’s being so UNREASONABLE!

I explained I can’t handle the chunky part without gagging, and we went in circles. Him telling me to just do it, me saying he needed to help, until he finally said “You need to figure it out. End of discussion” before going outside with his coffee. Twenty minutes later, he came back in, led with “I love you” and asked again. When I still said no, he told me I had to do it and went to his office to work.

That’s INSANE!

For context: I’ve cleaned up his bodily fluids before in the earlier years of our relationship (at least a handful of times), but since being pregnant and having our baby I’ve been firm that he cleans up after himself. I’m also a SAHM and take care of our child 24/7, even when he’s off work. Does cleaning your partner’s vomit really fall into those duties? 😭

EWWW

Also, I peeked to see if I was being unreasonable and could just do it. No. Nope. Nopeeeeee. The sink had hardened chunky brown vomit. The toilet was covered in the same but thicker. I didn’t even check the wall or floor because I was already gagging. AITA for refusing to clean it up?

YIKES! That sounds so weird!

Why would he refuse to do such a simple task?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user believes this guy doesn’t respect his wife and it shows in his actions!

Exactly! This user believes this woman didn’t even ask for a lot!

This user thinks this marriage is abusive!

This user believes that the husband knows how to manipulate!

This user has an important question for this lady!

Someone’s being a real man child here!

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.