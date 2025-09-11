Her Husband Almost Ruined Her Handmade Cutting Boards Made By Her Father, But When She Asked Him To Stop, He Said He Was Just Being Creative

It’s common sense by now that in any relationship, and especially in a marriage, communication is everything. But how to proceed when your partner just won’t listen?

In this woman’s case, she had to walk away when her husband did something apparently harmless that she really didn’t want him to do.

He refused to apologize, and now she’s confused.

Let’s read the whole story and see what happened.

AITA for getting angry and walking away from my husband for standing on my cutting boards? I walked into the kitchen to see my husband standing on my handmade cutting boards. They have vertical sections glued together, pieces made by my dad. He is smashing/flattening tortillas between two of them, doing this.

She was baffled.

I loudly told him absolutely not. He says back “why not?”. I’m like “Can you maybe try and think about why that might not be a good idea??” Of course, he says no.

She had to explain it to him.

I said, “well, they will snap with uneven pressure like that for one”. Second, I don’t want my cutting boards on the dirty ground. Lastly, “why can’t you think just a little bit before you do things like this???”

But he made her second-guess her stance.

Mind you, we have like 10 other cutting boards I would not of cared about because they are solid and wouldn’t snap like these ones. His response “I’m not going to apologize for having creative ideas.” Y’all, I can’t. I walked out. No apology or accountability, just his typical comments. AITA for getting mad?

He should’ve apologized. But he also shouldn’t have done this in the first place.

He made a mistake, and simply put, he’s the one who should be asking “AITA?”

Just say you’re wrong, dude!

