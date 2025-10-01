Her Husband Decided To Skip The Gender Reveal Doctor’s Appointment, So She Refused To Tell Him The Results

Parenthood is about sharing both the joyful and challenging moments together.

If you were pregnant and your husband didn’t want to go to the doctor’s appointments with you, would you be upset, or would you happily go on your own?

This woman is pregnant and excited to meet her first baby, but she has had it with her husband repeatedly skipping important doctor’s appointments.

He chose to skip the doctor’s appointment when they would find out the gender of their baby, so she decided not to share the results with him. Is that unfair, or just what he deserves?

AITA for refusing to tell my husband the gender of our baby after he skipped going to the dr appointment with me? My husband and I are expecting. This is our first baby and we’re excited. Thing is, he barely attends any doctor appointments with me, and his excuses aren’t even valid.

He’s willing to miss the appointment over soccer, a drink, or a board game with friends. His response is always, “I’m not the one carrying the baby. Why do I have to go see the doctor with you?” Last week was my final straw.

He was supposed to come with me for the baby’s gender reveal appointment. He chose not to come last minute because his friend invited him to a fish and chips meal. I was pretty livid but didn’t make a fuss about it. Mom went with me instead.

He texted asking me to tell him the results, boy or girl? But I refused to tell him. He kept spam calling me, but I hung up each time. He came home fuming, demanding I tell him the results, but I refused.

I bluntly told him the he refused to attend the appointment, so he gets no results until after the baby is born. I said I was willing to die on this hill. He went off calling me spiteful and immature for doing this and punishing him.

He said he’s the father and has the right to know. He then called me dramatic since I wasn’t alone. He said Mom was with me. I said he gets no results, period.

He’s been fuming about it and told his family. They’re now pressuring me to stop messing with him and just tell him. But I declined. AITA?

Commitment is showing up even when you don’t feel like it.

