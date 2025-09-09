Her Husband Was Rude To A Waitress And Refused To Pay The Bill, So She Took Their Toddler And Walked Out

There’s nothing worse than when you’re out on a date with your partner and they embarrass THE HELL OUT OF YOU.

AITA for apologizing to the server for my husband’s behavior and not being on “his side”? “We’re on Day 2 of a beach vacation with our toddler. We’re getting dinner on the boardwalk. We’re seated at our table and nobody came to us for a good 15 minutes. Mind you, it’s 9 pm and we have a ticking time bomb toddler – both of us are itching to get in and out. Luckily, the place seemed pretty empty.

Our server finally takes our drink & food order. At one point, she comes to the table to apologize to my husband “I accidentally charged you extra for your beer” (there’s a special running so she should’ve used the special price – a $2 difference).

She asks “would you like me to fix it?” We’re stunned at her question, what customer wouldn’t want the correct price?

He jokingly asks for a free beer to which she said “hah wish I could”. They agree for her to change the price of his second beer to be $2 cheaper.

Next, our food comes out. His is an entree with sides. Turns out – his vegetables are ice cold. The entree was lukewarm but I felt the veggies and they seemed to have come directly from the fridge. A bad restaurant mistake, but a mistake. Vegetables. To summarize our server, a young 20s something female, has to hear him upset about the cold food. Multiple times he asks her “feel the food, feel it” to prove it’s cold (it was fridge cold).

I can see she’s uncomfortable as he repeatedly says this the food is cold, he’s not paying for anything. He doesn’t yell, but he’s a large, tall man with a deep voice. If I were her, I might uncomfortable, threatened, or that there is the potential for escalation. Also, it was the kitchen’s fault – not her’s – that the vegetables are cold.

I keep telling her she doesn’t have to feel the vegetables. She offers him another meal and he says he doesn’t want anything. He added a comment related to her asking if he wanted the $2 beer overcharge fixed. She could be new or she could be bad at her job.

AITA for apologizing to her, saying we will pay for the rest and leave (and not agreeing with him we should get it all free)? I was thoroughly embarrassed by his response – his demeanor was inappropriate and unwarranted for cold vegetables, bad service (wait time), and poor server practice (the wrong beer charge). I feel he lost all credibility when he continued to ask for it all free and came across angry and wasn’t reading how upset the girl was. He wasn’t mean or cussing but he gave off angry vibes.

AITA because I got the baby and told him we’re leaving, and hurriedly walked away – and left him to get the beach wagon while I just kept walking down the boardwalk? He caught up to me a few minutes later. Overall, I’m mad at his response and his demeanor because he made the poor girl cry (shame on him) and acted entitled. And, he doesn’t feel bad about it. He’s mad I wasn’t “on his side” and I was “too nice” telling them we’d pay for the rest and go. Should I have backed him?”

That sounds like a horrible restaurant, but did the husband overreact?

Now let’s see what folks had to say on Reddit.

She was totally mortified by his behavior!

