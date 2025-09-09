Her Husband Wouldn’t Let Her Borrow His Truck For Work, And She Got Very Upset With Him

I’m gonna go on the record here and say that the fella in this story sounds like a HUGE jerk…

And I think you’re gonna agree with me after you dig in to this story from Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page!

Get all the details below and see what you think.

AITA for yelling at my husband when he told me No I couldn’t drive his truck to work? “I (47f) don’t drink. (10/16/21 was my last drop). My husband (42m) does. He wanted to stay longer than I did at our family Easter crawfish boil. He was having a good time drinking with the guys. Cool stay no problem what so ever have fun my love. We drove together in my 4Runner to the party. I left it with him, rode home with our son and a promise he’d make sure the 4Runner is home so I can work in the morning. GPS showed him still at the party 6a m the next day.

What was going on…?

Sent about 7 text and 2 phone calls no answer. No problem we have an extra truck I’ll just drive that. As I’m walking out the door he yells baby I’m home, from the sofa. Scared the life out of me. He tells me they started taking shots and he couldn’t drive. Someone drove him home. Well, good. But he left my 4Runner and his phone at the party. I told him no big deal I’ll just gonna drive the extra truck to work since you know I don’t have a car now I’ll see you this evening kissed him and head out.

Come on, man…

He yells, with some aggravation in his voice, no don’t take the truck! I have a bunch of stuff in there I need for the day! What? He works in concrete so his car is a nasty no go. It’s nasty. I guess now I am left with no ride to work, no ride to get lunch, no ride home. My son (18m) says he will drive me. Cool thanks baby. On the way I start thinking about all the things I’ll be worrying about… trying to find someone to go pick him up, take him get the 4Runner, ask someone to get me something for lunch, then pray someone is there to get me at 5 pm all with no way to contact him because remember he left his phone at the party too. So I ask my son to just bring me real fast to get my 4Runner 20 mins away. I let work know I’m gonna be a few mins late. By now it’s 7:30 am I have work at 8. We drive the 30 mins thru traffic for the 4Runner to be stuck behind a locked gate.

It sounds like a movie.

Grrrrr!! by this point I’m fuming. I’m wondering again why did he tell me No I couldn’t drive his truck to work? Getting more and more upset I have my son bring me home. I went in hot. I not so nicely told him to get whatever he needs out of his truck so I can drive his truck to work. He gets mad at me asking me why I’m mad?

He sounds pretty clueless.

By this point I am yelling! Let’s see! YOU got wasted last night, had to have someone drive you home, YOU left my 4Runner 20 mins away, and you tell me NO I can’t borrow your truck to go to work, because you have stuff in it? I need my whole 4Runner for the day but that didn’t stop you from leaving it 20 mins away! I trusted you when you said you would make sure it’s here in the morning, it’s not! Now you’re telling me no! No I can not borrow your EXTRA truck to go to work (long pause with shocked look on my face!) because you have stuff in it you need for the day ( another long dramatic pause) that I need to find a ride to work! Needless to say he got his stuff out the truck. Took him all of 52 seconds to get out. Yes I timed it. He got it all out, I drove off without another word. AITA for yelling at him for telling me no I couldn’t drive his truck to work?”

Check out how folks reacted on Reddit.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another Reddit user weighed in.

This Reddit user said she’s NTA.

Another person has mixed feelings.

And this individual weighed in.

Her husband sounds like the definition of the word LAZY.

And also dangerous.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.