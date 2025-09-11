Her Husband’s Family Assumed She Didn’t Speak Their Language And Kept Gossiping About Her, But She Surprised Everyone By Responding In German

Speaking multiple languages is amazing and can lead you to friends from multiple cultures, but it also means that, sometimes, you’ll hear people gossiping while assuming no one else understands.

This is exactly what happened to this woman, but it was especially awkward, since it was her husband’s family gossiping about her in German.

Well, she surprised everyone when she responded to their rude comments in German, and now they’re mad at her.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for not telling my husband’s family that I speak their language? My husband Peter (29 m) and I (27 f) have been married for about three years. We have one child together and I was pregnant with our second. I’m Western Canadian while he is from Germany. We lived in Canada for a long time, but because of inflation, moving back to Germany seemed like a better option for us. We bought a nice house in Hannover, where Peter is from.

They used to live in Germany…

The day after our flights to Germany, we all visited Peter’s family. This was the second time I have seen them (the first was at our wedding). They greeted us and brought us inside of the house, fussing over my son. We had dinner, and soon we left the house, wanting to settle into our new home. We visited Peter’s family often for the next few months. But I had started to realize that they would sometimes speak about me in German.

That’s rude. And the content of what they were saying was, too.

They would make rude comments on my hair and makeup, question my fashion choices, and overall were just very unkind to me. They also said mean things about my pregnant belly, which I was already insecure about. I ended up talking to my husband about this. I told him that I didn’t like the way that they were treating me. I said that I hated how my every choice was judged.

She was pretty nice, given the situation.

He told me that he would talk to his family. The next time that we went to his parents’ house, there were no more mean comments. For about three months, it was like nothing ever happened. I gave birth to a perfect baby girl that we named Lilith. Peter’s family was very upset when they heard the name. If you didn’t know, Lilith means “ghost” or “of the night.” We didn’t pick this name because of its meaning, but because it is a name that every girl in my family has had for many years.

My middle name is Lilith, along with my mom’s, my grandma’s, and even my great grandma’s.

They really disliked the name, though.

For a while I didn’t visit my in-laws. I didn’t want to hear them talk about how I shouldn’t have named my daughter Lilith. But yesterday we saw them again. It was my mother-in-law’s birthday. As soon as we showed up things started to go badly. Everybody wanted to hold Lilith which made my MIL upset because people weren’t paying attention to her and made me overwhelmed. I didn’t want people holding her.

Things reached a boiling point for her.

I was going through a pretty bad postpartum depression and it was still pretty early to see people. I let people look at her, but declined when anyone asked to hold her. During dinner I heard my SIL talking to my MIL in German. I heard her complaining about how she couldn’t hold my baby. My SIL even had the audacity to call me, and I quote, “a fat ugly hokey addict.”

Then she surprised all of them.

I turned to my SIL and MIL and told them off in German. I basically said that I have always known what they have said about me, but calling me names was the last straw. I also mentioned how I have known German for almost my whole life. The table instantly blew up. People were yelling at me because apparently this was all my fault. I left with Peter and we haven’t talked to them since. So AITA?

They’ll remember this moment for years to come.

