Her MIL Called Her 5-Year-Old Son A Brat, So She Put Her In Her Place

AITA I told my MIL that’s all on her?

My 5-year-old son’s birthday is coming up, and he wants a chocolate cake with chocolate icing.

It’s his birthday, so I said yes.

My MIL can be a selfish cow sometimes…

…and my son was telling her how’s he getting chocolate cake and chocolate ice cream.

My MIL said she didn’t like that, and told my son we should get something we all like.

My son said: “It’s not your birthday, so you don’t get a say”.

This would be normally disrespectful, but I recently said this to my son when went to his friend’s party…

When my son didn’t like the cake flavor, we had a discussion about how the birthday person gets to choose their cake flavor because it’s their special day.

My MIL was shocked, and I told her the same thing I told my son: “When it’s your birthday you can get whatever flavor of cake you want”.

My MIL called me a b**** and my son a spoiled brat.

So I told her: “With that attitude you won’t be coming to the party”.

My Husband was like wtf and tried to talk me into ordering his mom a cake she would enjoy after our son and I were “rude” to her.

I said no, it isn’t her day, and that just teaches our son to act entitled at other peoples parties if we don’t stick to the rules and etiquette that we had explained to him and that it will just make him confused, entitled, and spoiled.

My husband saw the truth in that because our son was excited about his birthday cake for his birthday, and now understands that not everything is about him.

Other people get to enjoy their special event how they want to.

In return, my son gets to enjoy his special events and occasions how he wants to.

My MIL doesn’t seem to get that and wants my som to write her a “sorry note” for what he did wrong.

My husband and I don’t feel like my son did anything wrong by repeating what his parents told him.

My MIL said she’s not coming to the birthday party or getting him a gift without the apology note.

I told my MIL that’s all on her.

