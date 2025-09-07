Her Mom Made Fun Of Her Weight For Years, So She Turned The Tables After She Shed Some Pounds

This story does have a bit of humor to it because it’s ultimately a revenge tale, but it’s also pretty sad.

Petty revenge on my mom. “My mom fat-shamed me all my life. I developed early (got my period, boobs and hips at 10) and she decided I was fat.

She was forever putting me on a diet, shopping in Chubby Girls instead of Juniors. Decades later, when I actually gained a lot of weight after two successive pregnancies, she got out of control, humiliating me in public, to relatives, to my husband. When I took up running and was shedding weight very quickly, she didn’t see it. At the time I was having my suit pants altered to fit my changing shape, so my size 14 pants were tailored to a 10.

When those were big on me, I brought them to my mom and said, ‘These don’t fit me anymore, would you like them?’ She was so proud of being a “slim” 14 but she was very upset when she told me they didn’t fit and she must be “bigger than I thought.” Petty as ****, but it gave me great satisfaction.”

