Her Mom Made Fun Of Her Weight For Years, So She Turned The Tables After She Shed Some Pounds
This story does have a bit of humor to it because it’s ultimately a revenge tale, but it’s also pretty sad.
And you’ll see what I mean when you dive in!
Read on and see how this woman dealt with her rude and overbearing mom.
Petty revenge on my mom.
“My mom fat-shamed me all my life.
I developed early (got my period, boobs and hips at 10) and she decided I was fat.
Yikes…how sad…
She was forever putting me on a diet, shopping in Chubby Girls instead of Juniors.
Decades later, when I actually gained a lot of weight after two successive pregnancies, she got out of control, humiliating me in public, to relatives, to my husband.
When I took up running and was shedding weight very quickly, she didn’t see it.
At the time I was having my suit pants altered to fit my changing shape, so my size 14 pants were tailored to a 10.
It was time to teach her a lesson.
When those were big on me, I brought them to my mom and said, ‘These don’t fit me anymore, would you like them?’
She was so proud of being a “slim” 14 but she was very upset when she told me they didn’t fit and she must be “bigger than I thought.”
Petty as ****, but it gave me great satisfaction.”
Take a look at how folks reacted on Reddit.
This person was impressed.
Another reader shared a story.
This Reddit user shared their thoughts.
Another individual was impressed.
Take that, Mom!
She deserves worse, honestly.
If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.