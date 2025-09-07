September 7, 2025 at 7:35 am

Her Mom Made Fun Of Her Weight For Years, So She Turned The Tables After She Shed Some Pounds

by Matthew Gilligan

This story does have a bit of humor to it because it’s ultimately a revenge tale, but it’s also pretty sad.

And you’ll see what I mean when you dive in!

Read on and see how this woman dealt with her rude and overbearing mom.

Petty revenge on my mom.

“My mom fat-shamed me all my life.

I developed early (got my period, boobs and hips at 10) and she decided I was fat.

Yikes…how sad…

She was forever putting me on a diet, shopping in Chubby Girls instead of Juniors.

Decades later, when I actually gained a lot of weight after two successive pregnancies, she got out of control, humiliating me in public, to relatives, to my husband.

When I took up running and was shedding weight very quickly, she didn’t see it.

At the time I was having my suit pants altered to fit my changing shape, so my size 14 pants were tailored to a 10.

It was time to teach her a lesson.

When those were big on me, I brought them to my mom and said, ‘These don’t fit me anymore, would you like them?’

She was so proud of being a “slim” 14 but she was very upset when she told me they didn’t fit and she must be “bigger than I thought.”

Petty as ****, but it gave me great satisfaction.”

Take a look at how folks reacted on Reddit.

This person was impressed.

Another reader shared a story.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another individual was impressed.

Take that, Mom!

She deserves worse, honestly.

