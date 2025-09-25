Her Mother- And Father-in-Law Weren’t Supportive Of Her Pregnancy, But Now They’d Like To Engage In Baby Traditions

Traditions mean a lot to people.

But so does, you know, decency.

If your in-laws were horrible to you when you were pregnant, would you humor them when they want to be involved in traditions with your baby, or would you stay away from them?

In this story, one woman doesn’t want to let her in-laws have their way.

Let’ read the whole story.

AITAO for not wanting my MIL to shave my baby? This mostly happens in some African countries. I (21f) got pregnant by my partner (21m) last year. I can tell you right now that his parents didn’t support me.

In the 2 years we’ve been together, his dad has sat me down, cussed at me and threatened to hit me and end my life.

His mom was a little bit less dramatic, but still not nice.

His mum called my mum and said I was forcing her son into moving in and his son is not ready for it. They only showed concern by asking if I was okay. My entire pregnancy, his mother only called my phone twice. She never saw me, never gave me a cent. Fast forward to my day of birth, his family did nothing to cover hospital bills. It was my bf and my family that payed for my bills.

Her MIL acted nicer once the baby was born.

My MIL came to see me the day I got discharged and brought some items. Then she started including me in her calls with her son, and telling me, ‘love you’ as they are used in their home. I always say it back but don’t mean it. I remember all the things I’ve gone through with his family and I avoid them as much as I can.

Now everything is supposed to be fine and normal?

My boyfriend and I now live in the same compound with my in-laws. Different rooms but in the same apartment. They are now showing effort and try to be present in my baby’s life. My MIL says she wants to cut off her hair, according to tradition but I don’t want it, considering what that family has put me through.

She has other ideas about this first haircut.

If anyone were to cut my baby’s hair, it was her dad. Besides I don’t want to cut her first hair just yet. My boyfriend thinks I’m being mean and unreasonable. AITAO here?

Should she let her MIL have her way, or should she stand up for what she wants?

