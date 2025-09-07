Her Mother-in-Law Overreacted About A Change In The School Schedule, So Her Husband Fired Her As Their Babysitter

Plans change all the time, but some people are not capable of adjusting accordingly.

If a family member were willing to babysit your kids for free, would you fire them from babysitting if they overreacted about a scheduling change that was outside of your control, or would you still let them babysit?

This woman and her husband are working full-time, so her mother-in-law agreed to look after their children.

But when she told her MIL that the school had extended the school year, her MIL got really upset.

AITA One last meltdown was all it took. We fired my MIL AITA for “firing” my MIL as our babysitter after she threw a fit over the school schedule changing? My (40F) husband (41M) and I live in Iowa and have two kids, one of whom is 8 and on the autism spectrum.

There was a ridiculous number of snow days and early dismissals this year, so the school district extended the school year. Instead of ending on May 23rd, the last day of school is now June 2nd. Annoying, but not unexpected.

Normally, my parents do most of the babysitting since they live much closer, but they’ll be out of state on a fishing trip during that time. MIL lives about two hours northeast of us, and she had agreed to stay with the kids while my husband and I work.

She’s retired and unemployed, and she spends most of her days watching game shows, NASCAR, and poker tournaments. She also plays slot machine games on her tablet. She insisted in the past that just spending time with her grandkids was “payment enough,” so we never paid her.

To her credit, she is good at keeping our kids, especially our autistic 8-year-old, on a solid routine. But she also has a pattern of blowing up any time plans change, even slightly. This time was no different. As soon as we told her the school calendar shifted, she went off about how “incredibly inconvenient” it was and said she wasn’t coming down at all anymore.

We were both kind of stunned. Like, what exactly is this interrupting? My husband had enough. He told her, “Fine, don’t come down. In fact, you’re fired. We’ll find someone else. Maybe one of our other relatives who lives closer.” He hung up on her.

Then, he put his phone on “Do Not Disturb” and hasn’t looked back. I fully support him. We’re tired of the emotional rollercoaster whenever plans shift, especially when it’s out of our control, but part of me still feels a little guilty since she has helped out in the past and is good with the kids. So… AITA for standing by my husband and “firing” his mom as our backup babysitter?

