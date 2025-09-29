Her Neighbor Demanded She Remove Her Hedge, But When She Ordered A Property Survey, She Discovered Her Neighbor Had Wrongfully Built On Her Property

Neighbors often argue over boundaries, but occasionally those arguments backfire spectacularly.

When one particularly combative neighbor kept harassing an older woman about her hedge, a property survey revealed a surprising twist she could use to her advantage.

Uproot the hedge? Let’s just double check My grandmother lives in a city neighborhood where the houses are fairly close to each other. She has always had a problem with her sour neighbor complaining about one thing or another.

Then one day, her neighbor takes it to the next level.

So, one day her neighbor notifies her that she believes the hedge running down the property line separating the two driveways is on her land, and she wants my grandmother to cut it down. It seems a little ridiculous as the hedge provides a small amount of privacy between the two homes and benefits both parties.

But before chopping it down, the grandmother decides to do some research of her own.

So, my grandmother has no choice but to comply with her wish, but first she hires a surveyor to come and determine exactly where the property line is. Turns out that the hedge is indeed on my grandmother’s property.

However, there was an even bigger twist that she unearthed from this.

It also reveals that the neighbor’s garage is two feet over the property line onto my grandmother’s property. The look on her neighbor’s face when she gets the report and is informed that she has to tear down her garage was worth the price of the survey.

She ended up winning big from the whole dispute.

They eventually settled, and in the interest of peace, my grandmother allowed her to buy the land on her property for several thousand dollars.

Grandma made out like a bandit!

What did Reddit think?

The grandmother’s chosen course of action says a lot about her character.

This commenter wouldn’t have been near as nice with these no-good neighbors.

If it were up to this commenter, they would have done something like this.

This commenter doesn’t think these neighbors deserve the mercy this grandmother showed them.

It’s amazing how fast a friendly street can turn tense over a few feet of land.

Her neighbor’s pettiness ended up costing her big time!

