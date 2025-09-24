Her New Neighbor With Four Kids Wants to Be Involved in Group Activities, But She Doesn’t Want To Spend Any Time With Her

Things can get a little dicey when you have neighbors who want to be friends with you…and you don’t feel the same way.

That’s what this Reddit user is dealing with and she asked the readers on Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page if she’s being a jerk.

Get all the details below!

AITA for excluding my new neighbor from stuff and hurting her feelings? “Last month my old neighbors moved out and some new ones moved in. A couple in their late twenties with four small children.

She was trying to be nice…

The wife is a stay at home mom and the husband is a trucker. I went to introduce myself and bring them a pie right after they moved in. I didn’t really like their vibe but I’m a friendly person so I tried inviting the wife to things. Our neighborhood is small, a collection of ten houses. Everyone knows everyone and is generally pretty friendly. No one else has young kids though. It’s mostly couples with no kids, or older couples whose kids moved out. I hang out with two of my female neighbors who are a similar age to my own (mid twenties). We go on walks, have lunch at each others houses, etc. I only work three days a week so I have a lot of free time. I invited the new neighbor, Molly, to two different things. Lunch at my house and also a walk/hike me and the others were going on. Both time she just assumed she could bring her kids and showed up to my house with them.

Uh oh…

I turned her away from lunch at my house because I don’t want four rowdy kids under the age of six in my not childproof house. She was upset because she has no one who can ever watch them, and she can’t come without them. She did bring them on a walk with us but we couldn’t go in the forest because of her stroller so it kind of ruined things for us. There’s no trees or shade in the neighborhood and the summer heat makes it awful, the forest is much better. Since then I’ve been avoiding Molly like the plague, I just don’t want to be her friend. She’s invited me over, asked to come over and bring her kids, she even asked me to watch her kids the other day so she can have a break.

She’s not feeling this AT ALL.

I barely know the woman and I feel like her behavior is pretty inappropriate and she’s maybe just not picking up on social cues. Today me and my other neighbors went for a walk in the forest, and she saw us go. She texted me to ask why she wasn’t invited, and I said it’s because we don’t want our plans to be altered by her children, and she’s expressed that she can’t do anything without her children. She went on a rant about how it takes a village and we don’t understand what it’s like, and she called us all ********. I agree with her that I don’t understand what it’s like, because I would personally never choose to have four kids with an absent husband. I just feel like she’s being unreasonable to expect us to have a bad time just so she can have a good time. Her kids were super annoying and hard to deal with. My husband thinks she’s a jerk but my mom thinks I should be more sympathetic. AITA for excluding my neighbor from activities?”

Here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another reader chimed in.

This Reddit user said they both SUCK.

Another individual chimed in.

And this person also said they both SUCK.

These two definitely aren’t on the same page.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.