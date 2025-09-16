Her Parents Are Going Through A Nasty Divorce, But She Doesn’t Want To Get Involved

Parents divorcing is never an easy life event, no matter how miserable the marriage was.

What would you do if your parents expected you to take sides, despite loving both of them?

One girl took to Reddit for advice on how to handle her parents in this scenario.

Here are the details.

AITA for not taking sides in my parent’s divorce

I’m 24F and my parents have had many ups and downs during their marriage.

I’ve thought they’ve been close to divorce many times, but it’s never actually happened.

Common plight these days.

Recently, they’ve had a serious argument, and my mum left home and came to stay with me. It was really bad.

The authorities were involved and there were arrests (everyone has since been released without charge).

EVERYONE was arrested!? Pretty wild.

My mum has been explaining her situation and asking for advice.

However, I’m getting really upset by this as I’m basically hearing what a terrible man my father is.

I know he’s done wrong, but I do love him. I love my mum as well.

Oof. Rock and a hard place.

She’s really hurting and confused, and she doesn’t know what to do.

Sometimes I shut down or say I don’t want to talk about this because I don’t want to hear those things.

That’s an uncomfortable situation for sure.

It makes me feel awful that I’m not comforting her as much as I should. I’ve hardly slept.

She’s come to me as she doesn’t have anyone else through no fault of her own.

Surely that “someone” could be a therapist.

I feel like I’m doing a terrible job of it.

Any advice on how I could handle this please. Thank you.

Yikes.

Nothing is more personal and dividing than family matters. Let’s see what the Reddit verdict was.

Some felt strongly that she shouldn’t get involved.



Though some felt it was selfish not to.



And many agreed.



However, some had more nuance.



With some warnings thrown in.



As well as some personal anecdotes.



Sound like divorce court is about to get even messier.

I wish people would leave the kids out of it.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.