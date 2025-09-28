Her Partner Set Seventeen Alarms Every Morning, So When She Exasperatedly Shut Them Off, He Woke Up Furious

Mornings can be tough when two people have completely different wake-up routines.

Her partner had an infuriating system to wake up on time, but it left her frustrated and sleep-deprived.

So one morning, she decided enough was enough.

AITA because I won’t let my partner set 17 alarms every morning? Every single morning, my partner sets like 17 alarms starting at 6 a.m. I don’t need to be up until 8.

The alarms go off every 5 minutes, they snooze them all, and then roll over and go back to sleep instantly. Meanwhile, I’m lying there wide awake, reconsidering my life choices.

This morning, I grabbed their phone and turned off the last 10 alarms. They woke up late, got mad, and said I “sabotaged their system.” AITA?

What did Reddit think?

Ideally, this couple would have had a real conversation first before resorting to phone grabbing.

They called it sabotage, she called it sanity.

