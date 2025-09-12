Her Pregnant Sister-in-Law Asked Her To Switch Seats On A Road Trip, But She Wouldn’t Because She Gets Motion Sickness

This whole thing just sounds like a bad idea…

AITA for refusing to give up my seat in the car to my pregnant sister-in-law? “I (28F) recently went on a weekend trip with my husband’s family.

It was a 6 hour drive and we were all traveling in one car. My in laws, my husband (30M), his brother (33M), and his wife (32F), who is about 6 months pregnant. I get motion sickness pretty badly unless I’m in the front passenger seat. Everyone in the family knows this, and I even take medications for it when I travel, but it doesn’t always help. On the day of the trip, I got in the front seat as usual and everyone else got settled in the back.

About 30 minutes into the drive, my sister-in-law asked if I could switch with her so she could have more room and be comfortable. I politely said I really didn’t think I could because I’d likely get sick and reminded her I have had this issue for years. She got quiet but didn’t push it. Later during a stop, she brought it up again and said I was being selfish, and that she’s carrying a human being and I’m just being “a little nauseous.” My husband backed me up, saying we had already discussed the seating beforehand. But my in-laws seemed kind of awkward and didn’t say much.

Now that we’re back, I heard through another relative that she’s still upset and told others I “made her suffer” the whole ride. I honestly didn’t mean to be rude or inconsiderate, but I also didn’t want to throw up all over everyone. I feel bad, but I also feel like I shouldn’t have to make myself sick for hours just to avoid conflict. AITA?”

