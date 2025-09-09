Her Regular Customer Threw Coins At Her And Never Tipped, So She Threw His Change At Him, Too

Anyone who works in customer service will have countless horror stories to share with you.

But sometimes bad behavior can be controlled.

Here’s how that happened in this story.

Sort of.

You get what you give I was a bartender in my 20s. It was a dance bar and there was this one regular who would always just sort of toss his money at me. Always bills and he would never tip. Frequently he would then turn around and park his butt directly in front of the bar so other customers couldn’t get to me.

She won’t tolerate this for long…

I felt like George Costanza yelling “We’re living in a society here!” One day I’d had it. I was in a cranky mood and we’d been getting slammed when he comes along, orders the usual and then tossed his money at me like I’m supposed to chase it. So I pulled out his change and whipped it down toward the counter so all the coins bounced up and flew in multiple directions.

It had the desired effect.

He had to scramble to pick it up amidst the flying feet on the dance floor. He stopped coming to my side of the bar after that. Respect service people. They’re in between you and that thing you want. Oh, and more importantly, they’re human beings.

