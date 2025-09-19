Her Roommate Kept Eating Her Snacks Without Permission, So She Set The Perfect Trap To Teach Him A Lesson

Some roommates don’t know how to respect boundaries… especially when it comes to food.

This woman has a roommate who keeps consuming her snacks without permission.

She tried bringing the concern up a couple of times, but this habit continued.

So she decided to teach him an important lesson!

Read the full story below for all the details.

My roommate kept eating my snacks, so I filled a bag of chips with broccoli Living with a roommate who keeps stealing your snacks is honestly a special kind of hell. I’m not talking about the occasional “Oops, I thought it was mine.” I mean every single time I buy chips, they magically disappear within 24 hours. And it’s always the good stuff, too. Never the oatmeal. Never the canned corn. Just my chips.

This woman decided to do something to teach her roommate a lesson.

I brought it up a couple of times and got the usual “Oh, I thought we were sharing” excuse. We weren’t. So one day, I decided to try something different. I took an empty bag of sour cream and onion chips and filled it with raw broccoli florets (still cold from the fridge). I resealed the bag and casually left it on the counter. Like bait.

She heard him open the bag, and he later put the broccoli back inside the fridge.

Not even an hour later, I hear the bag crinkle, followed by dead silence. Then, I heard the sound of the fridge opening, like he was trying to put the broccoli back where it came from. I didn’t even look up. I just said, “Hope it was worth it.”

Her roommate never stole her snacks again.

He hasn’t touched my food since. In fact, he labeled all his snacks now. Broccoli: 1 Snack thief: 0

That was smart and effective!

Let’s read the responses of other people on Reddit to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person used to hide their snacks in the car.

Lol. Here’s another petty revenge idea.

It’s stealing, says this person.

Finally, short and simple.

The right prank can stop bad behavior in its tracks.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.