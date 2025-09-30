Her Sister Has A Track Record Of Eating Others’ Food On Family Vacations, And Then She Woke Up To Find Out Almost All Of Her Eggs Were Gone

Family vacations can be a really wonderful tradition – but it’s understandable that even within the closest families, we can get on one another’s nerves at times.

A big group of adults all crammed into one house, even for the happiest of reasons, is bound to lead to some friction, given those adults are all used to living life their way.

But there’s a difference between trying to live your own life and being completely disrespectful of others, and unfortunately for the woman in this story, her younger sister is really toeing that line.

Read on to find out how a dozen eggs led to a disagreement that dampened the entire vacation.

AITA for making my sister replace my eggs with organic ones? My extended family and I are currently on our annual vacation. There are ten members of our family renting a house, including my husband (28), myself (27) and my daughter (2), and my sister (24) and her boyfriend (also 24). Because there are so many people, before we leave every year, my aunt sends out a sign up for house supplies and joint food (that way everyone contributes). Last year, there were some issues where some people contributed more or less than others in regards to meals, beverages and snacks (specifically my sister and her boyfriend noticeably didn’t contributing except for making one dinner, and then eating food everyone else bought). This year, because of this, my aunt sent out dinner sign ups and snack/household goods sign ups, and stated that breakfast/lunches would be on each individual/family.

My family eats a lot of eggs (usually around two dozen per week). Because of this, I’m very mindful of what type of eggs we get. I often buy from my neighbor who has free range, organic fed chickens. I pay $5 per dozen. When she doesn’t have extra eggs, I buy the organic free range eggs from the grocery store (usually $7-$8 in our area). Since the area we vacation in is expensive and touristy, I packed two dozen eggs from my neighbor for the week for my family and brought them up in a cooler. But when I got up this morning, I saw that my first carton was nearly empty (my daughter has only eaten two eggs so far).

I asked around if someone had eaten my eggs, and my sister said she and her boyfriend had wanted omlets, but hadn’t bought any eggs, so they used ours since there were so many of them. I reminded my sister that breakfast was not communal, and asked if she would replace the eggs. She said that she would, and I specified that the eggs that she and her boyfriend ate were organic, free range eggs, and told her I usually get Pete & Gerry’s eggs, or something similar. However, she came back from the store tonight with the cheapest store brand eggs because “the other ones were super expensive.”

I told my sister that we don’t eat those eggs and that she needed to return them and get the organic ones regardless of price. She got angry at me and said it wasn’t a big deal. I told her that I had specifically brought organic free range eggs up, and that’s what she needed to replace the eight eggs that she took with. She did go back to the store and bought Pete & Gerry’s (she kept the others for herself) but she is now angry at me because she had to spend over $10 on a dozen eggs.

My family is divided on it. My husband said $10 per dozen for eggs is really expensive, and my mom thinks I overreacted by making her go back and that I should have accepted the other eggs. However, my aunt agrees with me that my sister needed to replace what she took. AITA?

This isn’t really about the eggs – though the quality of eggs is clearly important to this family, and for both their own health and the welfare of the birds, kudos to them on that.

Really the issue is about the sister and her boyfriend who think they can take what isn’t theirs, whilst contributing very little in return. It’s no wonder that the older sister was annoyed.

There is an important lesson here.

Don’t take your family for granted, and certainly don’t take things that aren’t yours.

She wasn’t prepared to replace them like for like, so she shouldn’t have taken them in the first place.

This wasn’t about the older sister being petty, it was her wanting to feed her child and not do so with substandard goods.

Good for her for standing up for herself.

