Her Sister Is Planning To Foster A Child, But This Woman Knows Of Her Nefarious Plans

It’s a sad truth that there are more children out there looking for loving homes than parents looking to adopt or foster.

And for each of the children who do get placed in a good, loving home, there are others who have a much rougher childhood – either bouncing in and out of foster care, or having to make do with life in a children’s home until there is somewhere to go or until they are old enough to live alone.

Unfortunately, the latter is not uncommon, with these children deprived of the nurturing of loving parents to give them the best start in life.

So in normal circumstances, hearing that a family member is considering fostering a child would evoke admiration.

For the woman in this story, however, her sister’s plans filled her with nothing but horror.

AITA for telling a social worker the real reason my sister wants a foster kid? I am a 28-year-old woman, and I have a sister, who is 36. For the sake of story, I’ll call her Jane. Jane is married to “Bob,” and they have two kids, boy and a girl. My niece and nephew are wonderful kids and no trouble at all. They fight as siblings do but nothing big. I love them. For about two years, I lived with my sister. It was a miserable time that really affected our relationship. She saw me as free labor, money and babysitting. Even when I managed to get a small part time job, she demanded I hand over nearly half my pay or get out. It was hell, as she took completely advantage of me. I moved out as soon as I could, and we have little contact outside of family gatherings.

Now after I moved out, she started complaining how “She has no help with the kids and never gets a break!” I babysit sometimes, but I have made it clear, just cause I am off work, doesn’t mean I want an eight hour day with my niece and nephew. Anyway, she started talking about how she wanted to foster a kid. Not a kid but a teenager. I pressed her for more info on this. She wants to adopt a teenager so she has a live-in babysitter for her kids.

This is her logic: “I want a kid around 16 or 17, you know someone who may have been in the system for awhile. They can share a room with your nephew (she only has a three bedroom house) or sleep in the garage. They can help me with housework, chores, cook and help me with my business (she bakes and sells cookies), and also babysit the kids so me and Bob can go out sometimes or have some alone time. They’ll be so grateful for a home and won’t complain. I won’t have to pay them at all. And then when they turn 18, I can just sign up for another foster kid! A teenager will be so much easier than a little kid, they will be grateful just to have a roof, food, siblings if they have been separated from their real ones and clothes.”

I was horrified, and I told her it was a horrible idea! But she didn’t listen to me, and she went on with it anyway. About a month ago, a social worker showed up at my apartment to ask me some questions about my sister. She had put me down as a character witness or something like that. I immediately told the social worker why my sister really wanted to foster a kid, and how she treated me when I lived with her. The lady thanked me.

My sister called me crying, saying that she wouldn’t be considered for any adoptions or fosters. The social worker told her that they felt her home and her weren’t a good fit. She asked if I said anything and I told the truth. She went off on me, hung up and we haven’t spoken since, though she has sent some angry texts. A couple family members are on her side. They think foster kids are dogs or something and would be so happy just to have a roof and would gladly do all the housework. AITA?

Not only is this woman not in the wrong for what she did, she also saved a poor foster kid from the potential trauma of being Jane’s victim, just as she herself was.

It was a noble thing to do, and even if this does ruin her relationship with Jane and other family members for good, at least she can live with the good conscience that she prevented another young person from becoming her sister’s slave.

One thing is for sure: Jane is not a good person.

Her sister, however, seems to have everyone’s best interests at heart, and her honesty might just have saved a lot of people from a lot of trauma.

Foster care is a truly wholesome thing – when it’s done right, that is. But the amount of love and dedication the process requires is not something that should be underestimated.

And Jane has absolutely underestimate it.

She should be thanking her.

