Her Sister Steals And Doesn’t Contribute Anything To The Household, So She Told Her Parents They Should Kick Her Out

AITA for telling my parents to kick my older sister out? “I (18F) live with my family, who have had a bit of a tough relationship over the years, things have seemed better as of late. Key word is SEEMED. Backstory: A few years ago, my sister (19 at the time) stayed behind when my parents and I went on a trip. She was working and we left money, so there was no need for any more money.

When we got home, my mom discovered that $15,000 she was saving was stolen. My mom was saving this money for my sister and I to have money when we graduated our higher educations, emergency funds, and for her to finally go back to her home country for a bit. She confronted my sister, who ADMITTED she spent it on lavish shopping trips, food, and a $2,000 gaming laptop. My sister CLAIMED she bought it herself, but it was now obvious that was not the case whatsoever. They, unfortunately, made an agreement for my sister to pay back the money, but my sister “lost” her job. I later found out she had actually just quit to evade paying my mom.

She eventually did find another job, but didn’t ever pay my mom a dime.I started working as soon as I could, and my sister went to cosmetology school (which my parents paid for), but she fell back into old habits. She, somehow, had $3,000 in credit card debt, and my parents paid it off. She paid $0 of it. Now, she has again gone into debt (about $300), lies about how much she spends, and doesn’t contribute anything to our home. No cleaning, no cooking, nothing. She doesn’t make enough to support the lifestyle she’s living. She goes out every weekend, spends money on expensive dates, and has a very fun time. It is quite obvious she has mental health issues, but it’s really no excuse. She’s in therapy, but that’s absolutely no excuse for her bad behavior. Two days ago, our AC unit broke down and we cannot afford it.

My parents also noticed my sister’s story isn’t lining up. She’s out with her girlfriend in the city. Spending money. We haven’t had AC this whole weekend and it’s miserable. I can’t have anyone over. Summer is almost over and it is just making me so upset. My parents suggested that they charge my sister rent, but I went off saying that the promise will never be kept.

I told them that she needs to go. It’s not fair to them OR me. She’s so irresponsible. I love her and she’s a very good sibling, but it’s getting unbearable. They immediately rejected this idea and said it was completely ruthless of me today say that and acted like I was crazy for even suggesting that. She won’t understand until she fails. I finally said what I’d always wanted. I am gonna move out. I will have the money by October, when I begin school in the city. Mentally, I can’t do this any longer. What made me think was that I received little to no resistance. They agreed that was a good idea. No pushback at all. It makes no sense. I feel like they are rewarding someone who doesn’t deserve it but maybe I’m wrong. AITA?”

