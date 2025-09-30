Her Snobby Cousin Took Away All The Attention At A Dinner For Her, So She Called Her Out And Made Her Cry

Some people have to have all the attention on themselves ALL THE TIME.

AITA for snapping at my cousin after she read a poem at my dinner? “I (18f) have a cousin Camila (also 18f) and we’ve basically grown up like twins because our mums are sisters and they’ve always pushed us together. The only thing is she’s the “miracle baby” because her mum had issues having kids and ever since she was born it’s like the whole family decided she’s the main character.

Growing up i was always told to give her the toy, let her go first, calm HER down even if we both cried. She once fell over and I got told off for “not looking after her properly.” I was SIX. She’s always been the “talented” one. Writes poems, acts, paints random stuff. She wrote a poem about the sky when we were 10 and my grandma literally FRAMED it. I’m not even joking.

Meanwhile I’m the one helping clean, setting the table, watching the little cousins and no one notices. She’s fake nice, like always posting “grateful for today 💗” but never says thanks in real life. Never helps, never stays behind to clean or anything. Just shows up when there’s attention. Her mum hypes her 24/7. My mum’s sweet but dislikes drama so she’s always telling me to let it go. Grandma literally acts like Camila invented kindness Anyway I got into my first choice university last week and my mum planned a little dinner at grandma’s. Not a huge deal just close family. I even brought my BF (19m) and was honestly really excited.

Camila showed up LATE wearing some long floaty dress like she was about to get married or something. She hugs me like “so proud of you babes,you’ve always been the responsible one.” Ok? She kept saying weird stuff all night like how she “helped me through school” and calling my BF “Dani” and laughing at everything he said. She touched his arm multiple times. Like, please stop. Then AFTER DINNER her mum stands up and goes “Camila wrote something she wants to share” and I just knew. She pulls out this POEM and starts reading it out loud. whole thing was like “growth is pain” and “to the new chapters we all must face” 😐 it wasn’t even about me. It was about her again.

Everyone clapped. Grandma looked like she was gonna cry. Her mum said “she’s so gifted.” I’m sitting there like, are you serious right now? So I just snapped. said “you always do this. you couldn’t even let me have one night without making it about you.” She was like “what??” And i said “that poem wasn’t for me. it was just another way to get attention like always.” She burst out crying. Her mum started yelling. Grandma looked horrified. My mum tried to say something but got talked over. Camila ran upstairs and left early with her mum. I helped clean up. No one said anything. Later my BF said I wasn’t wrong but maybe I could’ve waited. My cousin (20m) texted me like “we’ve all wanted to say that since we were 12, LOL.” Now she’s unfollowed me on everything. Her mum wants me to “formally apologize.” Grandma said it was “a stain on the family.” My mum says just move on, but iI’m tired of always moving on and letting her take the spotlight. Did I go too far?”

