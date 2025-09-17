Her Toxic Friend Kept Blaming Everyone Else For Her Problems, So She Finally Told Her Some Hard Truths

You can usually count good friends on only one hand. But what would you do if a good friend of yours kept blaming everyone but themselves for their own problems?

In today’s story, a woman shares about a friend who kept playing the victim until she had enough and told her what everyone else was thinking.

Was she too harsh?

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for telling my friend that the things that happen to her aren’t bad luck and they are her fault? I am 22f and my friend is 23f.

The friendship is one-sided.

She quit a job she had for about a year because she had a disagreement with a colleague. She ended up reporting this colleague even though the disagreement was about the best way to complete a task. She reports every person who dares to disagree with her or give her negative criticism. Four of her pets have died in the past year because she doesn’t look after them properly, and everyone gives her sympathy. She goes into depressive episodes because a fish died. I lost a close friend and I need support, but she cannot be there for me because her fish died.

It feels like a burden for everyone now.

She quit another job this week because they provided feedback for her performance, she reported the entire company and is now job hunting. I have given her hundreds of job recommendations for companies hiring, yet she doesn’t want to apply for any of them for various reasons, then complains that she doesn’t have a job. Every single thing is about her in my friendship group. If she plans something and no one is free, then it’s because none of us wants to hang out with her. If I propose a certain activity, it’s because I’m selfish. If I don’t want to go out one weekend, it’s because I think I’m better than her.

There are also deeper issues.

She also tries to frame every single man as being a creep, even if he has done nothing. She harassed my boyfriend at the time, yet she accused him of being a creep for staying in a hotel with me. She also accused him of being a creep for worrying about what my friends thought of him, as they have a history of labelling men as creeps even if they are innocent. She has a view that everyone is evil. She wouldn’t speak to me for a week because she found out I watched a film that starred a problematic man who was cancelled for being accused of SA, even though I did not know he had been accused of that before I watched it.

She finally called her friend out.

She accused me of being obsessed with her when I bought the same top as hers unknowingly, and when I got my belly button pierced after she did. I told her that these negative things are happening to her, not because she has bad luck or has been cursed. It’s because she doesn’t care enough about her life to even try and because she is used to the world bending over backwards for her. I said that she is the issue and she lives in a fantasy world. I think I am the AH because I spoke to her in a very harsh and cruel way when I know she struggles with criticism and feedback. I should have been more gentle because she cried, and has not spoken to me in a week. AITA?

Self-centered friends can make you feel like you’re an unpaid therapist.

Let’s see how Reddit feels about this.

We’re all thinking it.

“Run!”

A reader chimes in.

Yup.

Exactly.

Be your own friend first.

This does sound exhausting.

She was a true friend for telling her the truth.

