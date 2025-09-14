High School Student Is Told She’s Not A Senior Due To A Couple Missing Credits, So Her Mom Compiles Evidence Against The Superintendent

Isn’t it annoying when you’re told that a small problem is no big deal and won’t have a big impact at all, but then it actually does become a big problem?

but what’s the policy? Years ago, my daughter was in her senior year at high school. She was on the honor roll, captain of the cheerleaders, among other school stuff. She had missed a few credits related to being out sick , with mono, in her freshman year and her guidance counselor kept telling her she could make up the credits in her senior year, no problems.. Three weeks into the school year, she comes home sobbing and angry.

The superintendent ( who was three years into our school system ) decided that my daughter could not be a senior because of the missing 2 credits and would be put onto a junior home room, stripped of all her senior activities, including cheer captain. The school department offices were a few homes away from ours, hubs and i walked down there and asked to see the super, Dr. Von ” clueless” ( PHD ). She comes out of her office and i explain the situation and that we were not happy , especially, when my daughter was repeatedly told that the 2 credits would not effect her senior year. ” Sorry, that is the policy” the woman stated.

” OH, you want to talk policy< BARBARA???? WHAT IS THE POLICY REGUARDING SMOKING ON SCHOOL GROUNDS? ” She got all huffy and screamed at me ” you take care of your back yard and i will take care of mine”. She walked away, red faced with me yelling ” BUT WHAT IS THE POLICY, BARBARA?”.

I went home and got my 35 mm cameras and walked back to the office, stood on the side street and took many, many snaps of her and the janitor cleaning up the back of her office, the five gallon butt can and all the butts on the ground, surrounding it. Later that day , about 7pm, i went back and took snaps of the dumpster with the butt bucket in it. The next day, my daughter was back in her senior homeroom and all her senior privileges intact.

Around december, there were other issues with some students and other parents had it on the school board agenda. My daughter and i , along with about 6 other student/parent teams attended the meeting. BARBARA was not happy to see me there. The item was tabled, instead of being addressed… reason, students being there.

After the meeting, a group of us were standing in the parking lot of the high school , the super and her committee were a few yards away…..i lit a butt… One of the board members comes over to tell me the policy r/t smoking on school grounds ‘ HAVE BARBARA COME TELL ME THAT” i said it loud enough for BARBARA to hear me. She turned and looked at me and turned back around, ignoring the situation… i laughed……

And that was not the only run in i had with her……..and i “won” all the others, too. Her contract was not renewed a year later, bye bye barbara.

