His Boss Made Him Park A Twenty Minute Walk Away, But Then Got Mad When He Had To Walk The Twenty Minutes In Question

Factoring in time for your commute is hard enough without having to consider where the heck you’re going to park your car.

What would you do if your boss made you park nearly a mile away from your workplace? And expected you to be happy about it? One guy recently told Reddit how he circumvented this situation. Here are the details.

Just a nice little walk… Sure, Love it The company I work for is renovating the building and we were moved to a different office building. It’s maybe 10 minutes more of a commute to get there, but not a big deal. The new building has parking, but we did not get enough access-cards for everyone, so since I only come in twice a week I did not get one.

My direct boss said I can go to the front desk and they’ll give me a card If there is enough room, which should always be the case since we are all on a 1/3 – time working-from-home contracts. A little inconvenient, but still not a big deal…. So first day there, and the front desk Lady is very loud and very clear that THAT is not happening.

Cards are personalized, but parking spots aren’t… This is in an inner city, so no chance to just park in the street.. So I call my boss who redirects me to his Boss…

Who told me to park in our old office carpark (20 min walk) or a different location of our company (15 min walk) and “enjoy a nice little walk”… Pardon me? So I would lose 40 min of my working time? Can’t start earlier or stay longer because I need to be home when kids come home from school…

So I spoken to a works council guy.. and he just told me to read my contract… My workplace is in my contract as the old office. So my work time starts when I reach this address and ends when I leave there. So sure thing boss, I’ll park there and a nice little walk during working hours it is.

Let’s see how Long I can pull this off until they react. Can’t really fire me since I am one of a handful of experts in my country, and the other guy quit 3 months ago.

So two weeks and 6 “work-walks” later, we get an E-mail regarding this problem from highest level boss. And suddenly day passes can be given out, and everyone has to park at the current work location – even though they did not change the location in the contracts. (I live in a country where firing people is not easy) but the front desk lady I had seen before was moved to a different location.

My time sheets were revised 4 times now, and show the walk as a business trip. Boss who would have retired in 8 months got the “Golden Handshake” and will retire at the end of this month.

Seems like all of this could have been solved with an email.

