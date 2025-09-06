His Brother And His Girlfriend Caused Chaos In His House, So He Told Them They Had To Be Out In Thirty Days

Talk about biting the hand that feeds you!

Some people just can’t appreciate when others are helping them out in a major way, and they have to act like ungrateful jerks.

Imagine letting a family member stay with you for free, but they don’t respect your house rules. That’s what happened to the guy in this story.

Keep reading to see if you think he’s taking things too far with his unruly houseguests.

AITA for kicking my brother and his girlfriend out after they disrespected my house rules and constantly caused drama with my son’s mother? “I (30M) moved into a new place a few months back. It’s nothing fancy, but it’s a good, stable spot for me and my 6-year-old son. Around that time, my younger brother Tyrell (24M) and his girlfriend Amber (22F) got evicted and asked if they could crash with me for a while.

He did them a huge favor.

I didn’t really want to, but they had nowhere else, and I figured it’d just be temporary. At first, it was fine. But after about a month, they started getting way too comfortable. Ignoring house rules I set — like no random people over when I’m not home, no smoking in the house, and being respectful when my son is there.

These people sound gross.

Instead, they had people in and out while I was at work, left the place trashed, blasted music while my son was sleeping, and I caught Amber smoking in the bathroom twice. The biggest issue, though, was how they disrespected my son’s mother. Now — me and my baby moms aren’t together, but we’re cool. She picks up our son on weekends and sometimes drops him off at the house. Well, Amber took it upon herself to start making little slick comments whenever my son’s mom came by. Petty, unnecessary stuff like, “oh, you actually showed up this time” or “didn’t know you still cared”.

My son’s mom kept it classy, but she told me it made her uncomfortable, and I agreed it was out of pocket.

He had a talk with them.

I confronted them about everything and Tyrell tried to downplay it like “she was just joking” and told me to stop being sensitive. That was the last straw for me. I gave them 30 days to find somewhere else. Of course, now I’m the bad guy. My mom’s blowing up my phone saying “family sticks together” and “they just need guidance.” Amber’s been posting on Facebook about “fake people who pretend to help you then turn their back.”

He’s over these folks.

But I don’t care. My house, my rules. I’m raising a son and I’m not about to let two grown adults bring chaos into my home. AITA for kicking them out after they disrespected my house, my rules, and my son’s mother?”

It seems like he already knows the answer to this question. After all it is his house, and they didn’t respect his rules.

Now let’s see what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

They totally disrupted his previously peaceful home.

