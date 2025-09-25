His Daughter Asked Him To Watch A Baby-Simulation Doll For Her School Project, But He Refuses To Babysit A Doll On His Day Off

I remember these baby-simulation dolls in high school…

I never took the class that required students to walk the halls carrying these devices, but they were around.

And I always thought it seemed like a good idea…

For the students themselves to do it and not their parents!

Check out why this dad won’t help out his daughter and see if you think he’s doing anything wrong.

AITA for saying NO! “My daughter is bringing home a baby simulation doll to look after for a week as part of her studies. I will have worked about 70 hours, Monday to Saturday. Sunday is my only day off and I was planning on going down the football club and watching a couple of games and having a few beverages!

What?!?!

My wife and daughter are going to the theatre Sunday and have asked that I look after the “BABY”. They seem to think it’s ok for me to take it to the club, whilst I have drink with my mates! I have said NO! AITA?”

It’s his daughter’s school project. He shouldn’t have to babysit.

He’s just trying to teach her about responsibility!

