His Family Won’t Step Hassling Him About His Relationship With His Stepmom, So He Cut Off Contact With All Of Them

AITA for avoiding my dad’s side of the family because all they want to do is lecture me for not accepting my stepmom as my mom? “My dad’s side of the family started lecturing me a couple of years ago for keeping my stepmom in the “not my mom zone” which is what one of dad’s sisters called it. My dad and stepmom got married when I was 6 and I struggled with it a lot at the time which is something dad’s family all bring up when they start this nonsense.

My mom had been gone for only a year at the time and even though he and my mom were separated when it happened I wasn’t fully adjusted to that before she passed away so adjusting to dad finding someone else and marrying her was a lot. My stepmom and I have an okay relationship. It’s better than it used to be but still isn’t perfect either. And my dad’s family have apparently always disliked that she has wanted to be my mom since she met me and I still call her by her first name and only title her as stepmom.

Two years ago is when dad’s family started saying this stuff to me. They asked me who was there when I got my appendix taken out, or who was there to see me start high school, who did all this other stuff. And when I ask them questions back like who stayed in the hospital with me for 6 weeks when I was a baby because I had bad breathing issues, who fought doctors until I was diagnosed with asthma and who was there on my first day of school and stayed in the car for the first three weeks because I didn’t want to be there, they always got annoyed with me. They said I made it sound like my stepmom’s actions mattered less and that I always had to bring it back to mom.

I told them the way they talk it made it sound like my mom was a deadbeat before she passed away and my stepmom was the only mom I ever had. Which made them bring up the fact my stepmom has been in my life longer than my mom was. They told me that my stepmom doesn’t feel like she compares to my mom and that she will never be chosen by me. I told them most kids would say their stepparents don’t compare to their parents unless their parents are bad. And that you don’t replace people because they pass away.

They said at 5 years old you need a replacement figure for a passed parent. And I asked them who my new dad would have been if dad had passed away. They told me to stop bringing up pointless topics. And I said that it wasn’t pointless since they said you need to replace a passed parent if a kid is five so who would they have wanted to take dad’s place.

I thought when I said that last year it ended but no, they just keep bringing it up. They have lectured me on what will happen in 20 years when I have kids and my stepmom won’t be their grandma because she’s tired of being unaccepted in her true role. They lectured me when I asked who said she’d be my kids’ grandma anyway. My potential wedding was another lecture in what would she be and would I really not make her mother of the groom. They also threw in stuff about my half siblings being confused by me calling their mom something different and lecturing me when I said it wasn’t my problem. My dad didn’t want to stand with me and tell his family to stop because he wants me to acknowledge his wife as my mom but he doesn’t want to tell me because he knows I won’t. And my stepmom and I have talked about how she wants that before so she won’t tell them to knock it off either.

I turned 17 last month and I decided I was just going to avoid dad’s family. I don’t go to dinners, parties, BBQs or anything with that side of the family. Dad and I argued over it but I told him all they want to do is lecture me. He tried to say it wasn’t true but couldn’t remember one time in the last two years where it didn’t happen. I don’t answer phone calls or respond to texts from them either and I have like 17 DMs from different family member’s on that side that I left on read.

The DMs and texts are getting more angry and it made my stepmom angry too because she said I was wasting precious time with people who love me. And she takes it as an insult toward her that I would rather avoid my family than accept what they say about our relationship. She tried not to show how she felt but it was pretty obvious her anger mostly came from the reason I avoid dad’s side than the fact I’m avoiding dad’s side. AITA?”

