His Friend Mocked His Driving For Years, So When He Finally Got His License He Refused To Be A Free Ride For Those Who Mistreated Him

Doing a favor for a friend usually comes easy… unless that person is more of a bully than a pal.

One student with a new license was caught off guard when the same friend who once made cruel jokes about him crashing his car now expected him to play chauffeur.

Should he give his friend the benefit of the doubt, or should he tell his friend to forget it?

Read on to decide for yourself.

AITA for refusing to drive my best friend to school after he repeatedly insulted my driving skills I (M18) just got my driver’s license over the summer. My best friend (M17) still has a while to go until he can start driving (at least a year). Since school started, he’s asked me to drive him to school so that he doesn’t have to pay the bus fare.

This would be a simple enough request, but there’s some troubling history between these two.

Now, this is all well and good. However, a year to a couple of months ago, he and some other friends made fun of me by talking about how they never could get in a car with me because they’d fear for their safety. At one point, my best friend and another friend made a bet saying how long it’d take me to crash my car.

His friend was just relentless about these cruel jokes.

It got to the point that, during our first hangout after I turned 18 and started driving school, my best friend said, “Well, I’m only turning 17 in a few days, and I’ll still probably pass the driving test before you.” Now this brings us to the present.

Picking him up would be fairly easy, but he’s just not sure if he wants to.

He lives on the way to school with respect to my house, so it’s not like I’m going out of my way to get to him. He asked me to drive him, fully expecting me to say yes, and honestly, at first I kinda laughed.

So when his friend realized his hesitation, the drama intensifies.

Then I saw his serious expression and flatly told him no and the reason as to why, which I’ve already stated. We aren’t talking because he’s mad at me, and all my friends are saying I’m an AH. Now, on one hand, I get why I’d be an AH for doing this to him.

But deep down, the request really doesn’t feel right to him.

But on the other hand, why the heck would he make fun of me for years and then have the audacity to genuinely ask me for this? And it’s not like he can’t pay for a bus ticket since his parents are well off. AITA?

Respect has to come before convenience, even if it makes things awkward for a while.

What did Reddit make of this?

His friend made his bed, now he has to lay in it.

He should count the ability to not drive his friend around as a blessing!

This guy really doesn’t sound like someone worth being friends with.

Believe it or not, friends don’t speak to each other this way.

All things considered, this “friend” really doesn’t sound like he deserves anything at all.

Being kind doesn’t have to mean being a doormat.

