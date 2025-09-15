His Friend Used AI In A Memorial Post For His Loved One, So He Gave Him A Piece Of His Mind

The rise of artificial intelligence is the most hot-button topic in the zeitgeist.

How it’s used, who is using it, and why, has sharply divided present-day society.

But what is the established etiquette for the harder moments in life?

How would you handle if you suspected a friend utilized AI to memorialize a loved one?

One guy took to Reddit recently to weigh in on this very scenario.

AITA for telling my friend that he shouldn’t have used AI to write a memorial

So I play for a volunteer sports team in my local area and I have made friendships with many of the other people at the club, one person who I have now become friends with manages the club’s social media, posting about matches, events, etc. Partly because he wants to go into social media as a career and wants to put this on his resume.

Social media can be cumbersome, but someone has to do it in this day and age.

Recently, someone close to our club passed away, the memorial post that followed was a soulless nothingburger of a wall of text that waved all the red flags for AI generation. I messaged him and told him that he probably shouldn’t have used AI and I then told him ways to made ChatGPT sound more human. Honestly, I was rude, but to me a bit of rudeness from me is worse than him getting rejected from a job because of the constant use of AI.

It doesn’t sound like there’s any world where that conversation would have gone over well.

He then played the “I didn’t use AI” card for a bit then went on to say I was being disrespectful because it was a memorial post.

Two wrongs don’t make a right.

Honestly I can get why he sees me as an asshole, like I was rude and I could’ve just went on with my day after seeing the post. So reddit was I TA?

A predicament that is truly the sign of the times, let’s see what the comments had to say.

Very few minced words about AI.



And roasted folks who claimed they couldn’t detect AI.



The original poster even added that the friend had made up fake things about his friend’s life.



Many encouraged him to push back even further.



Though there were a few nuanced folks who chimed in with good takes.



There’s no prompt in the world that could have made this acceptable.

What in the world.

