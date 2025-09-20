His Girlfriend’s 30th Birthday Is Coming Up, And She Expects 30 Different Gifts, But He Might Give Her A Breakup Instead

I’ve heard of planning surprise parties for yourself, which is…already weird, but I gotta say, the person in this story takes it to the next level.

Let’s see what we can parse.

WIBTAH If I Ended a Relationship before her Dirty 30 I (25M) have been dating this woman for 3 years now. In a few weeks she’s going to celebrate her Dirty 30 and has been giving me lists of things she wants. Apparently I’m supposed to get 30 different gifts. Her “surprise” party is already being planned from the very little information I received. The party was her idea from the beginning. I also basically passed down the responsibility to her best friend.

That’s…kind of a lot.

And it’s part of what’s giving him doubts.

A portion of her expectations for her Dirty 30 is why I want to end things. I can’t explain why it frustrates me. I just feel tired. It’s all she talks about since this month started. I talked to my dad about this situation and his advice was, “keep her happy. It will be easier in the long run”. My mom also said it be awful if I ended the relationship before her celebration. She said turning 30 is hard on women.

But is that enough reason to keep going?

I don’t think 3 years together is long enough for me to feel like I am losing anything on this relationship. WIBTAH if I ended our relationship tomorrow or something?

Let’s see what the comments say:

Just a classic case of incompatibility?

It doesn’t matter why you want to if you really want to.

“Just keep her happy,” until when? At what cost?

Also:

Surprisingly little attention was paid to this point in the comments, but…what kind of wild request is this?

Being direct with someone about what gift you would like is great and fine.

But handing over a LIST of THIRTY demands?

How is that not borderline narcissism?

