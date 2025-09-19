His Girlfriend’s Birthday Party Fell On The Same Day As A Friend’s Bachelor Party, And He Couldn’t Make Both Work

We’ve got a story here today that I think will probably start some fights.

AITA for missing my girlfriend’s birthday for friend’s bachelor party? So almost a year ago my(30m) girlfriend’s (28f) birthday fell on the same day as a very close friend of mine’s bachelor party. This would have been her first birthday while being in a relationship with me. For her birthday she asked if we could go to the beach about 4 hours away that weekend and celebrate that way. This was still in talks with her since my friend’s bachelor party was still in the process of being planned and then it so happened to end up getting planned on the same day as her birthday and would be at the same beach she asked her birthday to be at.

I told her that if she absolutely was still dead set on the beach I’d be willing to take her the very next week after I got back from the bachelor party. I made several suggestions on different celebration options that would involve me still being able to make my friend’s bachelor party. All of them were declined and was told I’m in the wrong for choosing my friend over her. I made arrangements to still go to my friend’s bachelor party however and declined my gf’s request to skip, since a bachelor party is a one time thing and there would be many more birthdays with her hopefully.

A year later and I’m still receiving grief about this occasion with her. I don’t regret going to the bachelor party and I would absolutely have let her do the same thing for one of her friends. AITA?

The fact that he tried to make both happen but she inflexibly insisted it had to be that exact thing on that exact day gives me the impression she was purposefully setting up a loyalty test in which he was supposed to choose her over his friends despite that being totally unnecessary.

Adults rarely celebrate their birthday ON the day – life is too complicated for that.

This just feels like red flags of possessiveness to me.

