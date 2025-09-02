His Girlfriend’s Family Is Coming To Visit, And He Is Prioritizing His Comfort Over Her Family’s

It can be exciting to have family come to visit if they live far away and you don’t see them very often, but if the whole family is staying at your place instead of staying at a hotel, it can also be a bit stressful.

What’s the right thing to do in a situation like this?

Is it best to sacrifice your own comfort for your family’s comfort, or should your family just be happy for a free place to stay even if it’s a slightly less than ideal bedding option?

In today’s story, a couple is arguing about who should sleep where when the girlfriend’s family comes to visit.

Let’s see what the options are.

AITA for refusing to give up our bed to my GF’s parents for just one night? AITA for refusing to give up our bed to my GF’s parents for just one night? My girlfriend (together 10 years) and I just bought a house and moved in two months ago. We’ve been exhausted between work burnout, back-to-back funerals, and the chaos of moving, we’re both running on fumes. Now, her entire family is coming to stay for a few days to celebrate her birthday: her parents, brother, sister, and her sister’s husband.

He explains where his girlfriend wants everyone to sleep.

We have a guest room with a mezzanine. It’s a bit weirdly laid out, but it fits a double bed underneath and there’s some cramped space for a second mattress up on the mezzanine (which we don’t own yet — it would be a last-minute cheap IKEA run). I’m super tall, so that double bed and the frame does not fit me. Our own bed is a king and fits me perfectly. Her parents are only staying one night, and they’re super chill, no medical issues, retired, not picky about beds. Yet my girlfriend insists we give them our bedroom “for their privacy,” and that we sleep up on the mezzanine on this future ikea thin mattress. Meanwhile, the sister and her husband would take the double bed (the best option), and the brother would crash in the living room on a camping mattress.

He doesn’t like that plan at all.

I said no. I don’t want to give up my bed for one night, especially when I’m dead-tired and they genuinely don’t care where they sleep. My girlfriend is now upset and says I’m being selfish and disrespectful — that her parents deserve privacy no matter what. So… AITA for standing my ground on keeping our bed for ourselves?

He does sound pretty selfish. I understand not wanting to give up your bed, but it’s just one night

. It also sounds like it would mean a lot to his girlfriend, and since it’s her family who is coming to visit, it would be the hospitable thing to do to make sure all of the guests are comfortable.

