His Grandfather Wants To Give Him His House When He’s Gone, But He Thinks It’ll Upset His Parents

Well, you can’t please everyone…

The man who wrote this story on Reddit finds himself in the middle of a tumultuous situation when it comes to a house he may or may not inherit from his grandfather.

Check out what he had to say and see if you think he’s doing anything wrong.

WIBTA if I moved in with my grandfather causing my mother and father to potentially lose money? “I (Rob, a 32-year-old male) have been living with my GF (Anna, a 32-year-old female). Have been looking for a new place to live. While looking, my uncle moved out of my grandfather’s home to live in an apartment because of, from what I gather, failure of payment and my grandfather had threatened to kick him out anyway. Now, to the situation at hand. My grandfather bought the house from my uncle (his son) because he was on the verge of losing it to the bank due to a failure to pay. My mom and my dad are now talking to him about selling the house so that my grandfather can get back his pension that he used to buy the house, and my father could get back the money he had used to help my uncle with before my grandfather stepped in and bought it. My grandfather doesn’t want to sell it, he likes the house, BUT he likes to travel. He goes on trips inside and outside the country for weeks and months, leaving the home empty. Now, here is where Anna and I come in.

Hey, why not?

Since we are looking for a place to live that’s fairly cheap but still not too cramped, my grandfather told us we could live with him. He’d have the basement where he has a smaller apartment-like home built, and we’d have the rest of the house, 2 floors, 4 rooms, a kitchen and a bathroom. All for the price of 600 bucks, this includes everything. It’s a steal really. Anna and I were hopeful, but also worried, since it would feel like we would take advantage of my grandfather’s generosity, just to have a cheap home to live in. On top of that, I’m worried my mom and father might get annoyed or angry with us if we moved in, making it unnecessary for my grandfather to sell.

His grandfather has an idea…

In our last discussion, my grandfather dropped the info that IF we moved in, he would like to write over the ownership of the house to me when he passes away. I have, for a long time, been in a bad economic spot because of bad choices and bad luck with cars and jobs. So, Anna and I had accepted the fact we might not get to buy a house for maybe 15-20 years more, and here my grandfather is, saying he’d give us one. I don’t know what to say, what to feel.

Now what?

What if my mom and dad disagree? Think I take advantage of my grandfather, when that is not what I’m trying to do? Maybe they start disliking me. If they did, I honestly don’t know what I’d do. I have had a great relationship with all my family for a long time. I just want to have a place to live. My mom confessed that “she isn’t a saint, and she would feel a tinge that I would be taking advantage of him”. So now I am split between telling my grandfather to sell it and to just take a good home. But, if I moved in with my grandfather, causing my mom to lose a big bit of inheritance and my father to potentially never get his money back? I want to be selfish; to get a home, maybe for free. But, WIBTA?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Another individual said he’s NTA.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another individual had a lot to say.

And this Reddit user said he’s NTA.

This is certainly a tough situation for this fella…

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.