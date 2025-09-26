His Neighbor Refused To Sell His Barren Land, So This Guy Bought Land Next Door And Moved His Animals There

Imagine buying land and hoping to add the neighboring plots of land to your own land.

AITA for buying the other plot of land? OK so I bought this plot of land in a remote village in the mountains with a house, and I kept adding more and more land to it.

The main plot has an old house on it which we invested quite a bit in to make livable and modern. Next to it there’s an empty plot which I was told had no owned, and after that there’s another plot with an old unlived in house. For the past 3 years I tried to buy the empty plot next to me. I had been told that the owner had died long ago with no heir. Like 40 years ago.

It was hard to track down the owner.

At the village hall I was told nobody knew who the owner was because the old owner died in 1985 without kids. My plan was to buy the plot next to us and the one next to it and make a very large yard for our animals( we rescue dogs and cats). Eventually we found out the old owner had a distant relative, who came in and did the paperwork to put the empty plot in his name.

It didn’t work out the way he had hoped.

I asked him if he was wiling to sell it, I offered him a lot of money, more than double the normal price. He refused. I found out he wanted to build a house for his son there. So I went ahead and bought the third plot, the one on the other side of his plot, for the purpose of putting our farm animals there as that one has a paddock and a barn. We like to grow our own food – what started as a holiday home project has now evolved into a hobby farm. We own the land at the back of all the house plots.

Things were fine at first…

So We bought the other house plot, built a proper fence and unified it at the back with the rest of our land. We put our pigs and cow in the third plot’s barn, because, well, pigs smell. The owner of the middle plot came by this week- he lives in the city some 80 km away. When he saw we bought the third plot and we had basically enclosed his property he went hysterical, started to scream and threaten.

That’s INSANE!

He claimed we only bought the third plot to enclose him and stop him from building his house. It has caused a lot of rumors, he went to even complain to the village hall. We didn’t do anything illegal, but some people in the village are on his side and the atmosphere has become a little tense. AITA for buying the third plot?

