His Mom Was Sure She Could Get Him To Reconcile With His Ex, But Instead, He Locked Himself In A Bathroom And Jumped Out The Window

We’ve got a story here that honestly sounds like it could be a scene from a bad romcom.

Like, truly, it’s weird.

But hey, read for yourself.

AITA for jumping out of a bathroom window to avoid my mom’s attempt at forcing a reunion between me and my ex fiancé? Some backstory: I had been dating my ex fiancé Sarah for four years. We had been planning to get married in November 2020 but I found out at the start of this month that she cheated on me. She begged me to give her another chance but I broke it off.

You’d think that would be the end of it, right?

But our guy here has been very secretive about the whole thing.

The problem was that being cheated on is, in my mind, completely emasculating and humiliating. So I never told anyone that was the reason we broke up. For obvious reasons, Sarah also didn’t tell people we broke up because she cheated. So people have “blamed” me for the breakup, including my mom. They just see that I dumped her out of the blue.

I think this is the part where you need to get over the ego hit and tell her what’s going on so she doesn’t think you lost your mind.

But that’s just me.

I’ve gone very strict no contact with Sarah after I discovered she was cheating on me. Sarah has been talking with my mom and has convinced her that if we could talk one more time, we would be able to reconcile. My mom has been applying hard core pressure on me to talk with Sarah but I’ve explained that there’s no chance we will ever get back together.

That seems over the line.

It also seems like it wouldn’t be happening if you told her the truth.

So tonight I go over to my mom’s place because she’s hosting family for Christmas Eve. I’m there for a bit talking with my aunts and uncles and cousins when the doorbell rings and I can see it’s Sarah. I ask wtf is going on and my mom says she invited Sarah so we can work this out in the spirit of the holidays.

Ok, now we’re in bad movie territory.

I’m [angry] now because the only way to explain my side of the story is to tell everyone I was cheated on. Complete humiliation in front of my whole family. So as my mom goes to the front door, I go into the bathroom. My mom starts knocking on the door saying that I need to come out and talk to my ex like an adult. I say **** it, kick out the window screen and get in my car and go home.

And then the truth DID come out, but it was too late?

My mom called a short while ago saying she’s cutting ties with me over my behavior (she’s really fixated on me jumping out of a window) and that Sarah will always be like a child to her. My sister called me after to ream me out for ruining Christmas. I broke down and told her that Sarah cheated on me which is why I dumped her and didn’t want to see her under any circumstances. She called me a big [jerk] who was lying to cover for myself. Am I really in the wrong?

Let’s go through the comments:

Nobody’s gonna think less of YOU because SHE cheated, man. You gotta get past that.

Like, nobody is behaving rationally in this story.

People can’t understand what you won’t tell them.

Let’s be clear, the mom in this story is WAY out of line. You don’t try to force people back together, and you certainly don’t ambush them with it.

But it’s very understandable that she’d really be hoping for reconciliation if, from her perspective, everything was perfect and she was awaiting the addition of a new daughter to her family, then suddenly, you just flaked.

You don’t need to tell her every detail. Just help her feel less crazy and maybe she’ll act less crazy.

