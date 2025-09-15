His Mother-In-Law Tried To Bring A New Cat Into Their Already Crowded Home, And When He Said No, It Sparked A Family Feud

Living with in-laws can be tricky, no matter the circumstances.

So when a mother-in-law moved back in and started hinting about getting yet another cat, it stirred up a boatload of old tensions one homeowner thought they’d left behind.

It wasn’t long before the situation reached a breaking point.

Read on for the full story.

AITA? MIL wants another cat in our house My mother-in-law lives with my wife and me (temporarily, or was supposed to be). My mother-in-law lived with us previously for 4 years, and it almost caused my wife and me to split. My wife and I have been married for 20 years.

But against his wishes, she’s back again.

Now, my mother-in-law is back, in our unfinished basement (temporarily), and she has 2 cats. We also have 2 cats, so a total of 4 in the house. I tolerate cats; my wife loves cats.

Then things got even more stressful.

My MIL’s cat just passed 2 days ago, and she is already looking for another cat. I do not want another cat in our house, and she will struggle to take care of another cat—financially for sure. I am fine with our two cats, and that is it. My wife would probably be on board with her mom getting another cat, but I absolutely am not.

He’s seen how this played out in the past, and he’s not interested in reliving it.

In the past, her cats have turned into our responsibility, and we have had to help her financially with pets. AITA to say no to her getting another cat?

He didn’t think he was being unreasonable — he just knew where this road led.

What did Reddit think?

One cat lover bit off more than they could chew and they’ve got some horror stories to share from it.

This commenter seems to think it’s a boundary thing.

Maybe his mother-in-law should have never moved in to begin with.

He’d been down this path before and it nearly broke his marriage, so why would he willingly go through all of that again?

He wasn’t anti-cat, he was just anti-chaos.

