His Mother Touched A Piece Of Cake Without Washing Her Hands, And When He Refused To Eat It, She Got Upset

Personal hygiene may not seem like a big deal to some, but when it comes to food safety, it can lead to some pretty big disagreements.

Would you eat a piece of cake after someone touched it without washing their hands?

This mother and son disagree about the answer to that question, and it led to a casual mother-son outing ended with hurt feelings.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

AITA because I refused to finish a cake my mom bought me (21m)? She said she’s broken to me because I refused to eat the food considering what she did to it.

We were in IKEA, and she spent a whole day touching everything. When we were sharing a cake, she got crumbs on her hands and decided to pat them off back onto the cake. I then asked her if she had washed her hands, and she said rather defensively, “At home before we left.”

That’s where it all went downhill.

I then refused to finish the cake, and now, as we returned home, she ran into her room and doesn’t want to speak to me. She’s 51, for god’s sake. AITA?

Her hygiene habits didn’t exactly inspire confidence.

What did Reddit have to say?

His mom should really act her age.

Her behavior really isn’t becoming.

Some people are just more sensitive to germs than others.

Others really don’t have the best hygiene.

He did the right thing by prioritizing his comfort.

