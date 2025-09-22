His Neighbor Kept Using His Driveway Like It Was Her Own, So He Had Her SUV Towed. Now She Glares At Him Every Time He Leaves The House

A dispute over personal boundaries can turn ugly fast when one side refuses to respect the other.

Imagine finally settling into a new home and realizing someone else thinks they have the right to use part of it. How would you handle it? Would you let it slide to keep the peace? Or would you put your foot down and protect what is rightfully yours?

In today’s story, one homeowner finds himself in this same situation over his driveway. Here’s what happened.

AITA for not allowing my “disabled” neighbor to park in my driveway and getting her car towed, despite the previous owner allowing it? I bought a house a few months ago and moved in last month. The previous owner was a friendly old man who could no longer live alone, so he decided to sell and move in with his daughter. Just to be clear, I put disabled in quotation marks because the lady in question is just really, really overweight, and I am not sure if that counts as disabled. Now, apparently, he had been allowing his “disabled” neighbor lady to use his driveway largely because street parking is extremely limited, and what little street parking there is is pretty much instantly occupied. What I am saying is that unless you have a driveway, you end up having to park a good five-minute walk away, and that’s the best-case scenario.

He had to track down the owner of the vehicle.

Obviously, I was unaware of this, so I was surprised to see a large SUV parked in my driveway when I moved in. I ended up having to knock on several doors asking whose car it was because the movers could not stand still on the busy road for too long. I figured out it was the neighbor’s car, so after a good 10 minutes of knocking, an extremely angry, enormous lady opened the door. I told her to move the car, and she immediately started arguing that the neighbor said it was fine. I told her he moved out, I moved in, and no, it is not fine, and to move it because the movers need to unload my stuff. She begrudgingly did. I ended up seeing her walking back half an hour later, completely wet with sweat.

Then, she tried it again!

Now, a few days later, I went back to work and lo and behold, the SUV was parked in my driveway again. I go over there again, spend 20 minutes knocking on the door before this lady opens the door, again, visibly angry. I tell her to move her car because my driveway is not public parking. She protests, saying her ankles can’t take walking the distance, and claims I can easily walk. I tell her that while that might be true, it’s MY driveway, and I want to park there myself.

This time, he had her car towed.

Again, she moves her car. Again, half an hour later, I spot her drenched in sweat, making her way home. Well, it happened again a week ago, and this time, she would not open her door. I got tired of it and had her SUV towed. Of course, she came to my house to scream at me. I told her to get off my property. A few days later, I had a small fence installed with a lock on it to make sure it did not happen again. I have since been getting dirty looks from her and one other neighbor, and when I told my mom, she told me I should be nicer to people. I do feel sort of bad, too. She clearly struggles with the walk after all. AITA?

