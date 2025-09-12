His Neighbor Wants To Put In A Patio And A Fire Pit Right By His Bedroom Window, But He Won’t Let Him Do It

Dealing with neighbors can be tricky…

AITA for stopping neighbor from installing fire pit and seating just outside my bedroom window? “I live in a duplex. I own the north half and my neighbor owns the south half. I have a deck on the north side and he has a deck on the south side. The front is the west side where we have garages and our front doors. The backyard is the East side (only windows on this side, no doors) and is a lawn. My neighbor wants to remove the lawn on his side and install a fire pit, chairs, lights, etc.

However, the location he chose is right up against the property line and 6 ft from my bedroom window. I don’t want to hear them “entertaining” out there all the time. I pointed out that we both have decks on opposite sides for this reason so we don’t disturb each other. Additionally, three of my four bedroom windows are within whisper distance of this area. The backyard has always been dark and quiet and I see no reason to change this. I told him I would only approve if he mitigated the noise with a privacy wall or something similar.

Further, I am worried that when I go to sell it, the buyer will see a fire pit from the neighbor near their bedroom window and not buy it. I don’t have air conditioning so the windows are all open from April through October. I love how everything is currently set up. We can both entertain and not disturb each other because we are on opposite sides. My neighbor says I am the ******* for not allowing it. AITA for vetoing his request to add an entertainment patio here?”

