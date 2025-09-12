September 12, 2025 at 4:23 pm

His Neighbor Wants To Put In A Patio And A Fire Pit Right By His Bedroom Window, But He Won’t Let Him Do It

two men having an argument

Dealing with neighbors can be tricky

Some are good, some are bad, and some are totally inconsiderate!

AITA for stopping neighbor from installing fire pit and seating just outside my bedroom window?

“I live in a duplex.

I own the north half and my neighbor owns the south half. I have a deck on the north side and he has a deck on the south side. The front is the west side where we have garages and our front doors.

The backyard is the East side (only windows on this side, no doors) and is a lawn. My neighbor wants to remove the lawn on his side and install a fire pit, chairs, lights, etc.

This doesn’t sound good…

However, the location he chose is right up against the property line and 6 ft from my bedroom window.

I don’t want to hear them “entertaining” out there all the time. I pointed out that we both have decks on opposite sides for this reason so we don’t disturb each other.

Additionally, three of my four bedroom windows are within whisper distance of this area.

The backyard has always been dark and quiet and I see no reason to change this. I told him I would only approve if he mitigated the noise with a privacy wall or something similar.

He has reasons not to like this idea.

Further, I am worried that when I go to sell it, the buyer will see a fire pit from the neighbor near their bedroom window and not buy it.

I don’t have air conditioning so the windows are all open from April through October.

I love how everything is currently set up. We can both entertain and not disturb each other because we are on opposite sides. My neighbor says I am the ******* for not allowing it.

AITA for vetoing his request to add an entertainment patio here?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person said he’s NTA.

Screenshot 2025 08 09 at 4.53.27 PM His Neighbor Wants To Put In A Patio And A Fire Pit Right By His Bedroom Window, But He Wont Let Him Do It

Another individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 08 09 at 4.53.34 PM His Neighbor Wants To Put In A Patio And A Fire Pit Right By His Bedroom Window, But He Wont Let Him Do It

This Reddit user spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 08 09 at 4.53.45 PM His Neighbor Wants To Put In A Patio And A Fire Pit Right By His Bedroom Window, But He Wont Let Him Do It

Another reader chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 08 09 at 4.53.52 PM His Neighbor Wants To Put In A Patio And A Fire Pit Right By His Bedroom Window, But He Wont Let Him Do It

And this Reddit user had a lot to say.

Screenshot 2025 08 09 at 4.53.58 PM His Neighbor Wants To Put In A Patio And A Fire Pit Right By His Bedroom Window, But He Wont Let Him Do It

He’s not even gonna entertain this guy’s idea…

It’s a safety issue.

