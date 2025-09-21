His Nephew Kept Choosing The Computer Over Family Time, So This Man Decided To Take Matters Into His Own Hands

Sometimes, tough love is the only way to teach an important lesson to teenagers.

If a teen in your family was choosing computer time over family time, would you accept it or find a way to force them to stop using their computer?

This man is proud of his technologically-versed teenage nephew.

However, he doesn’t agree with his nephew’s behavior in choosing the computer over family time.

So, he decided to take matters into his own hands.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Revenge on a computer addict teenager I am a proud uncle to a brilliant teenager. However, he is addicted to computers and misses out on socializing and family events. He doesn’t want to move away from the computer, even when the rest of the family is hanging out at the pool or on the patio.

This man witnessed how his nephew disrespected his parents when he wouldn’t join the family.

He has somehow managed to figure out how to bypass the time restrictions on internet access that his dad put on. Last holiday weekend, he was rude to his parents when they asked him to shut it down and join the family. I was inside the house at the time and witnessed it. It did not sit well with me.

He bought a wireless outlet where he connected his nephew’s computer’s power strip.

The outlet for his computer is behind his bed. He has run a long corded power strip to his desk, and it’s not that easily accessible. After the incident, I bought a wireless outlet and snuck it in there to connect the power strip through it. It can be controlled by my phone.

Whenever his nephew misbehaves, he switches off the outlet.

Whenever he doesn’t behave, his dad lets me know to switch off the outlet. Yesterday, he didn’t want to get off his computer, and somehow his computer shut down hard and won’t turn on anymore. He is still trying to figure out what’s going on with the power to his computer.

When words don’t work, a mobile-controlled wireless outlet should do.

