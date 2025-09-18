His Parents Had Multiple Marriages And Many Kids, But He Wasn’t Close To Anyone So He Disowned His Half-Siblings And Told Everyone That He’s An Only Child

Sometimes it gets really tricky to deal with some family problems.

AITA for telling others I’m an only child when I have many half siblings? Let me give you some background. Mom and dad are both married to other people, have kids with other people and divorce their spouses.

They meet post-divorce and stay together for 3 years and never marry. I’m born during that time but their kids did not get along so they went their separate ways. By the time I’m born I have 7 half siblings. 4 from dad and 3 from mom. After their breakup they both go on to marry other people (who don’t have kids yet). Mom has 4 more children with husband #2 and dad has 2 more kids with wife #2.

Husband and wife #2 don’t ever like me because they feel like my parents still have a thing for each other and I’m the reason they need to be in each other’s lives. Because of that the children they have with my parent always treat me as an outsider. While the older kids from the first marriages still remember hating my parents being together so they also don’t accept me.

The kids from the first and second marriage aren’t close but get along better with each other than with me. And I’m left out and treated different by basically everyone. I don’t get invited to graduations, weddings, birthdays or family gatherings hosted by any half sibling. I do not even get to social media friends status with them because they just don’t care for me. I’m 25(M) now and I don’t have a relationship with any of my immediate family really. I still speak to some extended family on both sides but I’m used to being on my own.

When I meet new people or just share more about myself I tell others I’m an only child. I find it easier and in reality I’m never mentioned by them either so it works for me. Technically it’s lying but I don’t feel like including them either. The extended family I talk to, the ones who at least don’t dislike me for my parents brief relationship, are all upset about me saying I’m an only.

They ask me why I feel the need to lie and that plenty of people aren’t close to siblings. I said it’s just easier and I prefer to think of myself as an only because my whole entire life I have been rejected as a sibling to anybody. They say it’s wrong and for the sake of change coming some day I should rethink my stance. AITA?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

