His Parents Think He Spends Too Much Time Studying, But He Thinks He Should Be Able To Study As Much As He Wants

Some parents can be too hard to please.

Imagine being in college, and your parents complain that you spend too much time studying. Would you start studying less, or would you keep doing what you’re doing so that you get good grades?

This man has been supporting himself through school and paying rent to his parents, but his parents still try to control him by dictating how much time he spends studying.

So he plans to disregard what they say and just do as he pleases.

Is he right to do that? Read the full story below to weigh in.

AITA for Disobeying the Study Rules my Parents Made for Me? I’m a 20-year-old student. I pay for my own tuition, and I’ve given my parents over $20,000 in “rent” so far. I expect that will be enough money to cover living with them for the entirety of my degree.

This man’s parents told him to cut back on study time.

I’m in a difficult major, so I need to study a lot. And I spend several hours studying per day. But my parents tell me that I’m studying too much and that I need to cut down my study time. They said that I “don’t know how to manage my time.”

His parents have very high expectations of him.

I know how to manage my time, since I am organized, and the hours I spend studying always translate to good grades. My parents also have high expectations of me, and they expect me to go to graduate school.

They expect him to follow their rules.

Their “rule” isn’t necessarily framed as a suggestion. It was more like a requirement that I must follow. If I don’t follow it, I get scolded. I think this would only be a reasonable request if they were the ones paying for my degree.

But he thinks they have no right to control him.

I’m paying for my own tuition and already paid to live with my parents, so I feel like they should have no say in how much time I spend studying, and I should do as much studying as I feel like I need. They shouldn’t mind if I’m spending most of my time studying.

They didn’t want him to take a gap year.

I even offered to take a gap year to work, in case my parents needed extra rent money, but they’re forcing me to go back to school right away. If I were to move out, I’d take a gap year to save money for rent anyway.

And they are very strict.

Moreover, my parents are strict. They don’t allow me to go out with my friends outside of school, so I can “focus on my studies”. To be honest, this rule is fine with me, but it seems counterintuitive to say that, if they’re wanting me to cut down on my studying.

