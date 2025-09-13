His Roommate Wouldn’t Stop Stealing His Food, So He Put Their Freezer Under Lock And Key

Modern problems require modern solutions, and with today’s rising rent costs, having roommates seems like the most responsible decision.

Though that certainly doesn’t make for the easiest situations.

How would you handle a roommate who was a kleptomaniac with your groceries?

One guy took to Reddit recently to ask insight on how he handled one particular situation.

AITA for putting a lock on our freezer?

My (28F) partner (31M) and I live with his brother “Alex” (29M). We split rent and bills three ways. For the most part it works fine. The issue is food.

Not usually the first and foremost point of contention among roommates. This should be interesting…

Alex is a really picky eater, but he also eats a lot of what he does like. Specifically, he will go through any and all frozen snack foods. Things like pizza rolls, chicken nuggets, ice cream, that kind of stuff. My partner and I buy our own groceries, and Alex buys his. The problem is Alex will eat all of his frozen stuff in a couple of days and then start eating ours.

Eating all the frozen food? In this economy?

We’ve talked to him about it countless times. He always apologizes, says he was really hungry, and promises to replace it but he rarely does. Last week I bought a specific brand of frozen veggie pies I love that are a bit expensive. I was looking forward to having one after work and I came home to find the box empty in the bin.

He ate the entire pie? Can’t say I blame the original poster.

I was so pissed off. I had a bit of a row with Alex, who gave the usual excuses. The next day, my partner and I went out and bought a small hasp lock for the chest freezer we keep in the utility room. We moved all our frozen stuff into it and locked it.

Depending on how frequently Alex really does this, it doesn’t sound entirely out of line right off the bat.

When Alex realized he couldn’t get into the freezer he lost it. He said we were treating him like a child and being incredibly petty and hostile. He says its humiliating. My partner says Alex is just mad he got caught out, but now I feel a bit guilty. We do live together, and maybe locking up food is a step too far. AITAH?

Wow.

That’s definitely a conundrum that could probably use a bit more context, but let’s see how Reddit commenters weighed in…

Unsurprisingly, the online community overwhelmingly agreed with the original poster.

And largely disagreed with not only the actions of Alex, but also his claims that he was being treated like a child.

Commenters implied that the situation was worthy enough of ending the living situation.

Though some folks took a more level-headed approach.

All in all, Alex was raked over the coals.

Sounds like this friendship is about to get tossed out with the leftovers.

Something’s gotta give.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.