His Roommates Made Him Buzz Them In Every Time They Forgot Their Keys, So After Months Of Frustration He Stopped Answering And Forced Them To Figure It Out On Their Own

Privacy is one of the best perks of living alone, but apartment life can come with some unique frustrations.

For one man, the peace he found in his new studio apartment was constantly interrupted by irresponsible neighbors who turned his doorbell into their personal entry system.

You’ll want to read on for this one!

AITA for not answering my door? I (M26) live in a building that only offers studios. I love it. The rooms are spacious, bright, and have a balcony overlooking trees and the outdoors. It’s quiet, relaxing, and in a nice neighborhood.

But it’s not all peace and quiet.

The problem is that this building has a door that connects the parking area to the stairs. This door is the only access. Everyone has a key, without exception. The problem is that some neighbors don’t seem to want to bring theirs.

And since I live on the first floor (and there’s no one else downstairs), guess whose doorbell they ring every time they’re locked out? Mine. At first, I didn’t mind helping out occasionally — people forget their keys.

But lately, it’s really been grinding his gears.

But it’s become a habit for some. Instead of taking responsibility and carrying their own keys, they just rely on me to let them in and out. I’ve gotten to the point of deliberately ignoring the doorbell to avoid any confrontation.

But the problem is, they don’t just go away. They keep ringing the doorbell shamelessly, as if I were their personal doorman. It’s frustrating. I love this space, but I no longer feel that sense of privacy when I’m treated like this.

He feels it’s gone beyond reason at this point.

A neighbor who forgets their keys every now and then is one thing, but making it a habit at the expense of my peace of mind and privacy is another. I’ve already disconnected the doorbell.

Should I paste a note on the door asking not to be disturbed? AITA?

Just how inconsiderate can these neighbors be?

Reddit chimes in with their thoughts.

Why not start charging a fee for these neighbors’ irresponsibility?

No resident should be forced to perform the job of a doorman or security guard for free.

This user thinks they should simply let their neighbors figure it out on their own.

Perhaps the landlord can help solve this issue.

He didn’t sign up for this constant buzzing, and he certainly didn’t sign up to be treated like an employee in his own home.

It’s time to lock these neighbors out for good and get on with his own life.

